Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Fresno State

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 4-1 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Bulldog Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Fresno State (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Hawaii was on the positive side of.500 (10-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Fresno State have won four out of their last five games against Hawaii.