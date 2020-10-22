Who's Playing
Hawaii @ Fresno State
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs are 4-1 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Bulldog Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Fresno State struggled last year, ending up 4-8. While Hawaii was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 10-5.
The Bulldogs have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Fresno State have won four out of their last five games against Hawaii.
- Nov 03, 2019 - Fresno State 41 vs. Hawaii 38
- Oct 27, 2018 - Fresno State 50 vs. Hawaii 20
- Nov 11, 2017 - Fresno State 31 vs. Hawaii 21
- Nov 19, 2016 - Hawaii 14 vs. Fresno State 13
- Nov 14, 2015 - Fresno State 42 vs. Hawaii 14