Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Fresno State

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 4-1 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Bulldog Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Fresno State struggled last year, ending up 4-8. While Hawaii was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 10-5.

The Bulldogs have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State have won four out of their last five games against Hawaii.