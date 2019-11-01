Fresno State vs. Hawaii odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for a Mountain West battle Saturday night as the Fresno State Bulldogs and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off at midnight ET at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii is 5-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while Fresno State is 3-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. Hawaii is 4-4 against the spread this season, and Fresno State is 2-4-1 against the spread. The Rainbow Warriors are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hawaii vs. Fresno State odds, while the over-under is set at 69.5. Before entering any Fresno State vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawaii won a shootout over New Mexico last week, downing the Lobos 45-31. Quarterback Cole McDonald rushed for 140 yards and two TDs on nine carries -- including a 76-yard TD run in the first quarter -- and passed for 237 yards and a touchdown against one interception. McDonald's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Fresno State came up short against Colorado State last week, falling 41-31. Running back Ronnie Rivers rushed for 146 yards and two TDs on 14 carries, his first 100-plus-yard performance of the season, while quarterback Jorge Reyna threw for 200 yards on 20-of-37 passing.

The Rainbow Warriors have thrown 12 interceptions, the sixth-worst total in the nation. The Bulldogs enter Saturday with nine interceptions, good for 15th in the the nation. Fresno State is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Hawaii, and the total has gone under in 12 of the Bulldogs' last 15 road games. Hawaii is 4-13-1 in its last 18 home games and the total has gone over in four of the Rainbow Warriors' last five games against Mountain West opponents.

