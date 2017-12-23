Fresno State vs. Houston, Hawaii Bowl: Prediction, pick, line, odds, live stream

Though it may not be one of the most anticipated bowls each year, the Hawaii Bowl is undisputedly one of the most scenic. Aloha Stadiums is always primed for the Christmas Eve matchup, and this year, two teams that closed the 2017 season strong will meet in what could wind up being one of the best Hawaii Bowls in recent memory.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 24 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Aloha Stadium -- Halawa, Hawaii

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Fresno State: Though Fresno State lost the Mountain West title game to Boise State -- a team it beat just one week earlier -- that came on the back of a four-game winning streak that saw it close the campaign 8-4. Jeff Tedford's name is starting to be mentioned with bigger jobs, but he did not get scooped up this cycle. The Bulldogs have not won a bowl game since 2007, and they will be looking for the big win while making their third appearance in the Hawaii Bowl since 2012.

Houston: The departure of Tom Herman and some star playmakers hit Houston hard this season as it finished 7-4 and appeared inconsistent -- beating South Florida on the road and then losing to Tulane a few weeks later, as an example. The Cougars are 84th nationally in total defense and may be vulnerable against a Bulldogs team that has proven capable of putting up points this season.

Prediction



Fresno State is 10-2-1 ATS this season with an 11-1 ATS mark against the last 12 teams it has faced with winning records. Those marks are so impressive, but with the spread being so close, the question is whether the Bulldogs are simply going to win this game. To me, there's little question that will be the case. Fresno State is allowing just 17 points per game and has already been to Hawaii this season. Houston is middle-of-the-road defensively and apt to letting up big plays. The Bulldogs cover and likely win this outright. Pick: Fresno State +2.5

