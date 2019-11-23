Fresno State vs. Nevada: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Fresno State vs. Nevada football game
Who's Playing
Fresno State (home) vs. Nevada (away)
Current Records: Fresno State 4-6; Nevada 6-4
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. ET at Bulldog Stadium. The Wolf Pack aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
It was all tied up 3-3 at the half for Nevada and the San Diego State Aztecs two weeks ago, but Nevada stepped up in the second half. Nevada got past San Diego State with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 17-13. No one had a big game offensively for Nevada, but they got scores from WR Elijah Cooks and RB Devonte Lee.
Meanwhile, Fresno State came up short against the Aztecs last Friday, falling 17-7. QB Jorge Reyna had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 5.23 yards per passing attempt.
Nevada's win lifted them to 6-4 while Fresno State's loss dropped them down to 4-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bulldogs rank 17th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 26 on the season. Less enviably, the Wolf Pack are seventh worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 20 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Wolf Pack.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.99
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Fresno State and Nevada both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Fresno State 21 vs. Nevada 3
- Sep 30, 2017 - Fresno State 41 vs. Nevada 21
- Oct 08, 2016 - Nevada 27 vs. Fresno State 22
- Nov 05, 2015 - Nevada 30 vs. Fresno State 16
