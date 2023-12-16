The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-4) and the New Mexico State Aggies (10-4) square off in the 2023 New Mexico Bowl on Saturday afternoon. New Mexico State rolls into this game with a 4-0-1 record in bowl games. Last season, the Aggies outlasted Bowling Green State 24-19 in the Quick Lane Bowl. On the other side, Fresno State owns a 16-14 bowl record. In 2022, the Bulldogs beat Washington State 29-6 in the LA Bowl. Tim Skipper is serving as the interim coach for Fresno State with Jeff Tedford away from the team due to health concerns.

Kickoff from University Stadium in Albuquerque is set for 5:45 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Fresno State vs. New Mexico State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 51.5. Before making any New Mexico State vs. Fresno State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from proven college football expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered football for decades. Tierney is an amazing 10-2 on his last 12 college football picks in games involving Fresno State, returning $780. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on New Mexico State vs. Fresno State and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State spread: Aggies -3.5

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State over/under: 51.5 points

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State money line: Aggies -179, Bulldogs +148

NMSU: Has hit the game total Under in 7 of last 9 away games

FRES: Has hit the 1H game total Under in 5 of last 7 games at home

Why New Mexico State can cover

The Aggies have an impressive collection of playmakers on offense. Sophomore receiver Jonathan Brady generates productive plays consistently. Brady runs good routes and has the speed to stretch the field vertically. The Nevada native leads the team in receptions (37) and receiving yards (613) with four touchdowns. In his last game, Brady recorded four catches for 95 yards and one score.

Junior Trent Hudson is another effective pass-catcher. Hudson has the size (6'3) to bring down those contested catches and be an asset in the red zone. The Texas native leads the team in touchdowns (10) with 35 receptions and 551 receiving yards. In the CUSA Championship Game against Liberty, Hudson snagged seven passes for 112 yards and two scores. See which team to pick here.

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State finished the campaign third in the Mountain West in passing offense (274) due to its exciting weapons. Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene owns a great deep touch on his passes and has good pocket awareness. Keene ranks fourth in the Mountain West in passing yards (2,596) and third in passing touchdowns (21). On Oct. 28 versus UNLV, the Arizona native threw for 256 passing yards and four scores. He had three outings with four passing scores during the season.

Senior receiver Erik Brooks creates separation with ease. Brooks has the shiftiness to be slippery in open space and runs good routes. The California native leads the team in receptions (55) and receiving yards (711) with five touchdowns. He's gone over 50-plus receiving yards in seven games. In his last outing, Brooks reeled in five passes for 53 yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make New Mexico State vs. Fresno State picks

Tierney has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the New Mexico State vs. Fresno State spread hits hard, all from the expert on an impressive 10-2 run on picks involving Fresno State, and find out.