The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6) and Northern Illinois Huskies (7-5) will try to end the season on a high note when they square off in the 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl on Monday afternoon. Fresno State lost three of its final four games, including a 20-13 setback at UCLA in its finale. The Bulldogs are playing in their last game under interim coach Tim Skipper before USC associate head coach Matt Entz takes over. Northern Illinois won three of its final four games during the regular season, earning its bowl eligibility following a 4-4 start to the campaign.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Albertsons Stadium. Northern Illinois is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois odds, while the over/under is 40 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it went a profitable 43-34 on all top-rated picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

The model has set its sights on Northern Illinois-Fresno State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois spread: Northern Illinois -3.5

Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois over/under: 40 points

Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois money line: Northern Illinois: -165, Fresno State: +139

Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois picks: See picks here

Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What to know about Fresno State

Fresno State won three of its first four games this season, but it was never able to replicate that success in Mountain West play. The Bulldogs dropped three of their final four games and are coming off a 20-13 loss at UCLA. They have already committed to join the Pac-12 and are about to enter a new era under Matt Entz.

The USC associate head coach was hired on Dec. 4 to take over the program after Tim Skipper served as the interim this season following Jeff Tedford's decision to step down in July due to health reasons. Starting quarterback Mikey Keene led the Mountain West with 2,892 passing yards, but he is one of 14 Bulldogs who entered the transfer portal and won't play on Monday. Sophomore Joshua Wood and freshman Jayden Mandal are listed as co-starters on the depth chart. See which team to pick here.

What to know about Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois could wind up in a different conference by 2026 as well, with the Huskies reportedly mulling a move to the Mountain West. The Huskies have a school record of 30 seniors playing in this game to close out their careers. That group of players led the way in a stunning upset win over Notre Dame earlier this season, which remains the lone loss for the Fighting Irish.

Quarterback Ethan Hampton had 198 passing yards and a touchdown in that game, but he already entered the transfer portal and committed to Illinois. Redshirt freshman Josh Holst will draw his second start in Hampton's place after completing 22 of 46 passes for 210 yards in a 13-6 loss to MAC rival Toledo. He added 14 carries for 48 yards, providing a dual-threat ability. See which team to pick here.

How to make Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois picks

The model has simulated Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois in the 2024 Idaho Potato Bowl, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.