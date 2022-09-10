The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Oregon State Beavers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, CA. Fresno State is 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Oregon State is 1-0 overall and 0-0 on the road. Fresno State notched a dominant 35-7 win over Cal Poly behind a strong performance from quarterback Jake Haener. Oregon State knocked off Boise State 34-17 in an impressive all around performance. This game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Beavers are favored by 1 point in the latest Fresno State vs. Oregon State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 60.5.

Fresno State vs. Oregon State spread: Fresno State +1

Fresno State vs. Oregon State over-under: 60.5 points

What you need to know about Fresno State

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs welcomed back coach Jeff Tedford for a second stint at the university with a decisive 35-7 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs. Fresno State led by three touchdowns at the end of the third quarter and out-gained their opponent 545 to 317. Running back Jordan Mims scored three times, including twice on the ground and once as a receiver.

Senior quarterback Jake Haener also lit up the Mustangs for 377 yards passing and two scores. For the Bulldogs to be successful on Saturday night, Haener must once again have a big game through the air. Last season, Fresno State went 7-1 in games where he threw for 300 or more yards.

What you need to know about Oregon State

The Beavers opened their 2022 season in style with a convincing 34-17 victory over the Boise State Broncos. Quarterback Chance Nolan threw for 251 yards and two scores while LB turned rusher Jack Colletto and RB Deshaun Fenwick scored on the ground. Tight end Luke Musgrave was the Beavers' leading receiver with six catches for 89 yards and a score.

The Beavers' Week 1 win over Boise State was a statement win for head coach Jonathan Smith and his emerging program. Oregon State made its first postseason appearance since 2013 in last year's L.A. Bowl, and expectations are even higher in 2022.

