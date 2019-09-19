Fresno State vs. Sacramento State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Fresno State vs. Sacramento State football game
Who's Playing
Fresno State (home) vs. Sacramento State (away)
Current Records: Fresno State 0-2-0; Sacramento State 2-1-0
What to Know
Fresno State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Sacramento State at Bulldog Stadium at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Sacramento State will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.
If Fresno State was expecting to get some payback for the 14-21 defeat against Minnesota the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 35-38 to Minnesota two weeks ago. Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Ronnie Rivers, who picked up 76 yards on the ground on 15 carries and snatched 2 receiving TDs. Rivers didn't help his team much against USC three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Sacramento State kept a clean sheet against N. Colorado last week. Sacramento State took their game with ease, bagging a 50 to nothing victory over N. Colorado. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Sacramento State's flat performance the contest before.
The Bulldogs took their matchup against the Hornets when the teams last met three seasons ago by a conclusive 31-3 score. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 10, 2016 - Fresno State 31 vs. Sacramento State 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times