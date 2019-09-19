Fresno State vs. Sacramento State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Fresno State (home) vs. Sacramento State (away)

Current Records: Fresno State 0-2-0; Sacramento State 2-1-0

What to Know

Fresno State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Sacramento State at Bulldog Stadium at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Sacramento State will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

If Fresno State was expecting to get some payback for the 14-21 defeat against Minnesota the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It was close but no cigar for the Bulldogs as they fell 35-38 to Minnesota two weeks ago. Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Ronnie Rivers, who picked up 76 yards on the ground on 15 carries and snatched 2 receiving TDs. Rivers didn't help his team much against USC three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State kept a clean sheet against N. Colorado last week. Sacramento State took their game with ease, bagging a 50 to nothing victory over N. Colorado. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Sacramento State's flat performance the contest before.

The Bulldogs took their matchup against the Hornets when the teams last met three seasons ago by a conclusive 31-3 score. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.