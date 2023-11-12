CBS Sports Network continues to bring you top games from the 2023 college football season with another exciting round of FBS action in Week 11. The MAC started the action on Tuesday and Wednesday with wins by Western Michigan and Bowling Green. Following a two-day break, the action picks back up with a quadruple-header on Saturday.

First up in the noon ET slate is Army West Point, fresh off a stunning upset victory at Air Force in Week 10, going for a second consecutive victory against Holy Cross. Navy then hosts UAB as part of American Athletic Conference play in the afternoon window before the Mountain West takes center stage. Colorado State hosts San Diego State in the early evening before California foes Fresno State and San Jose State cap things off in the late-night window. The Bulldogs and Spartans are both riding three-game winning streaks into the Saturday night finale.

CBS Sports Network will be with you every step in the way. Get caught up on game information, storylines, betting odds and more ahead of the matchups.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Fresno State at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

Expect a tight contest between two in-state foes who know this game is a must-have when it comes to Mountain West championship hopes. The Bulldogs and Spartans are rather evenly matched and boast two of the league's better scoring offenses. Fresno State ranks third in the MWC at 34 points per game, and San Jose State is right behind at an average of 33 points. Key for the Spartans' chances of an upset is a defense that ranks No. 15 nationally at the FBS level against the pass, holding opponents to 178.8 yards through the air on average. That could present issues for a Bulldogs offense that likes to air it out, averaging nearly 300 passing yards per game.