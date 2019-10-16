Fresno State vs. UNLV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Fresno State (home) vs. UNLV (away)

Current Records: Fresno State 2-3-0; UNLV 2-4-0

What to Know

Fresno State and UNLV are even-steven against one another since 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Fresno State and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability the Rebels are surely hoping to exploit.

On Saturday, Fresno State lost to Air Force by a decisive 43-24 margin. Their game last week wasn't at all kind to UNLV, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. Everything went their way against Vanderbilt as they made off with a 34-10 win. That was the first win for UNLV since their victory over So. Utah six weeks ago.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.

UNLV's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Fresno State's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if the Rebels can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California

Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rebels.

Series History

Fresno State and UNLV both have two wins in their last four games.