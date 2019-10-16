Fresno State vs. UNLV live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Fresno State vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Fresno State (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Fresno State 2-3-0; UNLV 2-4-0
What to Know
Fresno State and UNLV are even-steven against one another since 2015 (both 2-2), but not for long. Fresno State and UNLV will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability the Rebels are surely hoping to exploit.
On Saturday, Fresno State lost to Air Force by a decisive 43-24 margin. Their game last week wasn't at all kind to UNLV, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. Everything went their way against Vanderbilt as they made off with a 34-10 win. That was the first win for UNLV since their victory over So. Utah six weeks ago.
The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-2 against the spread when favored.
UNLV's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Fresno State's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if the Rebels can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bulldog Stadium -- Fresno, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Series History
Fresno State and UNLV both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Fresno State 48 vs. UNLV 3
- Oct 28, 2017 - UNLV 26 vs. Fresno State 16
- Oct 01, 2016 - UNLV 45 vs. Fresno State 20
- Oct 16, 2015 - Fresno State 31 vs. UNLV 28
