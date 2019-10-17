Fresno State vs. UNLV odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions, best bets from model on 80-51 roll

Teams off to slow starts in the Mountain West Conference meet in a key college football matchup on Friday when the Fresno State Bulldogs host the UNLV Rebels. The Rebels (2-4) are in sixth place in the division, while the Bulldogs (2-3) are in fifth after losing last week at Air Force (43-24). Kickoff from Bulldog Stadium in Fresno is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Rebels are coming off a 34-10 win at Vanderbilt last week, but the Bulldogs are 15-point favorites in the latest Fresno State vs. UNLV odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. Before making any UNLV vs. Fresno State picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Bulldogs return to Bulldog Stadium, where Jeff Tedford is 12-2 as coach, after spending 27 days in between home games. Fresno State has been opportunistic and, despite not forcing a turnover last week at Air Force, ranks eighth in FBS in fumble recoveries per game at 1.2.

Senior quarterback Jorge Reyna leads Fresno State's offense. For the season, he has completed 111-of-173 passes for 1,226 yards and nine touchdowns. His favorite target has been sophomore wide receiver Zane Pope, who leads the Bulldogs with 22 receptions for 238 yards.

But just because the Bulldogs play well at home does not guarantee they will cover the Fresno State vs. UNLV spread on Friday.

That's because UNLV has won three of the last five meetings in the series and is looking to earn consecutive wins for the first time since Weeks 2 and 3 of last season. The Rebels are led by junior running back Charles Williams, who has been explosive, carrying 90 times for 598 yards and seven TDs. Williams ranks second in the Mountain West and 24th in the nation with 99.7 yards per game, including a career-high 168 versus Arkansas State in Week 2.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad, who took over after junior Armani Rogers was injured against Wyoming, is listed first on the depth chart after leading the Rebels to last week's win in Nashville. Oblad leads the team with 739 passing yards and five touchdowns. He is the ninth freshman quarterback to start for UNLV since it joined the Mountain West in 1999.

