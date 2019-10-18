Fresno State vs. UNLV odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from proven model on 80-51 roll

After stunning Vanderbilt on the road a week ago, the UNLV Rebels look to build on that success when they face the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Mountain West Conference West Division college football matchup on Friday. The Rebels (2-4), who placed fifth in the MW West at 2-6 and 4-8 overall in 2018, are looking for their first winning season since 2013, while the Bulldogs (2-3), who won the conference at 7-1 and were 12-2 overall last season, are looking for their third straight winning season. Game time is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Bulldog Stadium. Fresno State leads the all-time series with UNLV 14-7. The Bulldogs are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Fresno State vs. UNLV odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Fresno State vs. UNLV picks down.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on UNLV vs. Fresno State. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated a very strong against the spread pick that cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

Fresno State has experienced a lot of success through the years, compiling a 611-426-28 (.587) all-time record. The Bulldogs have won 27 conference championships, including last season, and have qualified for 28 bowl games, going 14-14 in those. Fresno State defeated Arizona State 31-20 in the Las Vegas Bowl last December.

Offensively, the Bulldogs are led by junior Ronnie Rivers, who is on both the Doak Walker Award and Paul Hornung Award watch lists. Rivers leads Fresno State with 362 all-purpose yards and is the team's leading rusher with 253 yards on 62 attempts. He is second on the team with 13 receptions. He had a season-high 124 total yards and two touchdowns on 20 offensive touches against Minnesota on Sept. 7.

But just because the Bulldogs play well at home does not guarantee they will cover the Fresno State vs. UNLV spread on Friday.

That's because UNLV has won three of the last five meetings in the series and is looking to earn consecutive wins for the first time since Weeks 2 and 3 of last season. The Rebels are led by junior running back Charles Williams, who has been explosive, carrying 90 times for 598 yards and seven TDs. Williams ranks second in the Mountain West and 24th in the nation with 99.7 yards per game, including a career-high 168 versus Arkansas State in Week 2.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad, who took over after junior Armani Rogers was injured against Wyoming, is listed first on the depth chart after leading the Rebels to last week's win in Nashville. Oblad leads the team with 739 passing yards and five touchdowns. He is the ninth freshman quarterback to start for UNLV since it joined the Mountain West in 1999.

So who wins UNLV vs. Fresno State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UNLV vs. Fresno State spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.