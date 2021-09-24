The UNLV Rebels travel to Fresno, Calif., to play No. 22 Fresno State to conclude the Friday night college football schedule. Things haven't gone well for the Rebels as they've dropped three straight games to start the season. UNLV looks to secure its first win on the road. The Bulldogs cracked the Top 25 after a nail-biting upset against UCLA. Fresno State looks to improve to 4-1 on the year.

Kickoff from Bulldog Stadium is set for 10 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are favored by 30 points in the latest Fresno State vs. UNLV odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is set at 59. Before finalizing any UNLV vs. Fresno State picks, make sure to check out the college football predictions and analysis from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

UNLV vs. Fresno State spread: Fresno State -30

UNLV vs. Fresno State over-under: 59 points

UNLV vs. Fresno State money line: UNLV +3000, Fresno State -25000

UNLV: Rebels are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games in September

FS: Bulldogs are 19-9-1 ATS in their last 29 home games



Why UNLV can cover

Receiver Kyle Williams is the No. 1 threat on the Rebel offense. Despite UNLV having some difficulties gaining yards through the air, Williams has found ways to get open. Williams has caught nine passes for 117 yards while averaging 13 yards per reception.

Williams was the 2020 Mountain West Freshman of the Year after a productive freshman season. He was the leading receiver on the Rebels, hauling in 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns. Williams also averaged a team-high 71 receiving yards a game. The sophomore hopes he can build off his solid freshman campaign.

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State has been able to establish a run game, averaging 135.8 rushing yards a game. The Bulldog rushing attack is led by senior running back Ronnie Rivers. He's coming off the best game of his season, where he ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns against UCLA. Rivers has rushed for 298 yards and three scores through four games.

UNLV has struggled to stop its opponents from running the ball. The Rebels have allowed 189.3 yards on the ground. Fresno State will look to exploit this weakness in the UNLV defense. The Bulldog offensive line will be physical with the Rebels front seven all game.

How to make UNLV vs. Fresno State picks

