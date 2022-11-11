The Fresno State Bulldogs will try to continue their dominance over the UNLV Rebels when the teams meet in a Mountain West Conference game on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs have won the last four matchups against the Rebels. The average score over those four games has been 46-22. Fresno State last lost to UNLV in October 2017, losing 26-16. The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1 in MWC) enter this season's game tied atop the West Division. The Rebels (4-5, 2-3), who have lost four in a row, are in fourth place.

Kickoff is 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Fresno State vs. UNLV odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5.

Fresno State vs. UNLV spread: Bulldogs -9.5

Fresno State vs. UNLV over/under: 60.5 points

Fresno State vs. UNLV money line: Bulldogs -355, Rebels +278

FRES: David Perales ranks third in the country in sacks per game (0.94)

UNLV: The Rebels are seventh in the FBS in interceptions (13)

Why Fresno State can cover

Quarterback Jake Haener is coming off his best game of the season. In last week's 55-13 victory over Hawaii, the sixth-year senior completed 24-of-29 passes for 327 yards and a season-high four touchdowns while not throwing an interception. For his efforts he was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.

In addition, Fresno State is one of the most disciplined teams in college football. The Bulldogs rank ninth in the country in penalties per game (4.2) and 14th in penalty yards per game (39.3). Last week the team was penalized only once, the third game this season in which Fresno committed only one penalty.

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV has playmakers in the secondary. The Rebels lead the conference and rank seventh in the country in interceptions (13) this season. Cameron Oliver and Nohl Williams lead the defense with three interceptions apiece. That bodes well against a Fresno State offense that has thrown nine interceptions this season.

In addition, UNLV has a tackling machine in Austin Ajiake. A 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior, Ajiake ranks second in the conference and eighth in the FBS in tackles per game (10.7). He also ranks second on the team in sacks (4.5).

