The Fresno State Bulldogs will try to take one more step toward the Mountain West Championship game when they take on the UNLV Rebels on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs (5-4, 4-1 in MWC) are tied with San Jose State (6-2, 4-1) atop the West Division. However, since Fresno State defeated the Spartans on Oct. 15, the Bulldogs own the tiebreaker over San Jose State. Meanwhile the Rebels (4-5, 2-3) sit in fourth place in the West. After winning four of their first five games, they have lost four straight.

Kickoff is 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Fresno State vs. UNLV odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5. Before you make any UNLV vs. Fresno State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Fresno State vs. UNLV and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's CFB picks. Now, here are the college football odds and betting lines for UNLV vs. Fresno State:

Fresno State vs. UNLV spread: Bulldogs -9.5

Fresno State vs. UNLV over/under: 60.5 points

Fresno State vs. UNLV money line: Bulldogs -350, Rebels +275

FRES: David Perales ranks third in the country in sacks per game (0.94)

UNLV: The Rebels are seventh in the FBS in interceptions (13)

Fresno State vs. UNLV picks: See picks here



Why the Bulldogs can cover

Fresno State has a disruptive pass rushing force in David Perales. A 6-foot-3, 255-pound senior, Perales leads the conference and ranks third in the country in sacks per game (0.94). He has 19.5 career sacks, tying for eighth in program history with Chris Carter and Zack Rix.

In addition, the Bulldogs have dominated the series against UNLV recently. Fresno State leads the all-time series with Rebels, 17-7, and has won the last four matchups. The average score over those four games has been 46-22.

Why the Rebels can cover

UNLV has playmakers in the secondary. The Rebels lead the conference and rank seventh in the country in interceptions (13) this season. Cameron Oliver and Nohl Williams lead the defense with three interceptions apiece. That bodes well against a Fresno State offense that has thrown nine interceptions this season.

In addition, UNLV has a tackling machine in Austin Ajiake. A 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior, Ajiake ranks second in the conference and eighth in the FBS in tackles per game (10.7). He also ranks second on the team in sacks (4.5).

How to make Fresno State vs. UNLV picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 58 points. It also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's UNLV vs. Fresno State pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Fresno State vs. UNLV? And which side is covering well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UNLV vs. Fresno State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,000 on top-rated picks the last six years, and find out.