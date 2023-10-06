The No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they face the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) on Saturday night. Fresno State has won its last three games in blowout fashion, including a 27-9 win over Nevada last week. Wyoming suffered its lone loss at then-No. 4 Texas three weeks ago, but it has responded with wins over Appalachian State and New Mexico. The Cowboys are hoping to get revenge for their 30-0 loss to Fresno State last November.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. The Bulldogs are favored by 6 points in the latest Wyoming vs. Fresno State odds, while the over/under is 44 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Fresno State vs. Wyoming picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wyoming vs. Fresno State spread: Wyoming +6

Wyoming vs. Fresno State over/under: 44 points

Wyoming vs. Fresno State money line: Wyoming: +185, Fresno State: -228

Why Wyoming can cover

Wyoming's lone loss came on the road at Texas in Week 3, but it has won all four of its home games. The Cowboys knocked off Texas Tech as 13.5-point underdogs to go along with wins over Portland State, Appalachian State and New Mexico. Junior running back Harrison Waylee rushed 18 times for 191 yards and a touchdown against New Mexico last week, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.

Waylee has racked up 457 rushing yards and three scores at 8.6 yards per attempt, while quarterback Andrew Peasley has added 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys have one of the best kickers in the country in John Hoyland, who has made 53 of 61 career field-goal attempts. Hoyland made four field goals against New Mexico, and his leg could come into play in a tight game on Saturday night.

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State has already picked up a pair of road wins this season, beating Purdue as a 4-point underdog in Week 1 and rolling past Arizona State in a 29-0 final as a 3.5-point favorite in Week 3. The Bulldogs have added blowout wins over Kent State and Nevada in their last two games. Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene has completed 69% of his passes for 1,464 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Junior running backs Elijah Gilliam and Malik Sherrod have combined for nearly 600 rushing yards and six touchdowns, giving the Bulldogs a balanced attack. Fresno State's defense has arguably been even better, allowing a combined 19 points in their last three games. They have forced 11 three-and-outs and 10 turnovers in their last 35 defensive possessions, not giving up a touchdown until there were 11 seconds remaining last week. See which team to pick here.

