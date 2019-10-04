Friday Five: Dark horse 2019 Heisman Trophy contenders who deserve more recognition

The Heisman Trophy has followed a trend in the last few years, and I don't just mean it has gone to Oklahoma quarterbacks. The award has been becoming more of a quarterback award for a while now, as Derrick Henry (2015) is the only non-quarterback to win the bronze statue since 2010. Since 2000, only two running backs have won the award, with the other being a different Alabama ballcarrier in Mark Ingram (2009). The other 16 winners have all been QBs.

Another trend I've noticed more recently is that since the College Football Playoff came into existence in 2014, only one player on a team not in the CFP has won the award. That was Lamar Jackson in 2016. His fellow finalists that season were Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook and Michigan's Jabrill Peppers. As a defensive player, Peppers never had a chance. The other three finalists would play in the College Football Playoff.

The playoff has driven so much discussion in college football since its inception that it seems natural the Heisman would follow suit. When so much of the discussion revolves around the same teams, those players enter the national consciousness. There's a reason the three runaway favorites for the Heisman entering the 2019 season were Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts. Not only are they all QBs, but they're QBs for teams who have played in the CFP and are expected to get back this season.

While it may not be one of those three players, odds are that whoever wins the Heisman this December will be a QB from one of the four teams in the playoff field. It's the new reality we face, and it's one that I'm trying to stay aware of as a Heisman voter.

In an effort to do that, for this week's Friday Five I'm ranking five players who have little to no chance of winning the Heisman this season, but maybe they should. Some of them play for playoff contenders but don't occupy the favorable positions. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

5. Dillon Gabriel, QB, UCF: Since being a QB of a playoff team helps your candidacy a lot, let's start with the QB for a team that has almost no chance at making the playoff. The Knights lost McKenzie Milton to injury late last season and brought in Brandon Wimbush as a transfer from Notre Dame to add experience to the position. That experience didn't matter. While Wimbush started the season, it didn't take the Knights long to make the change to Gabriel. To this point, he's rewarded them for their confidence. Gabriel ranks sixth nationally in passing efficiency (behind guys like Hurts, Tua, Joe Burrow, and Justin Fields) and has thrown for 1,338 yards and 14 touchdowns in five games. He's going to continue putting up monster numbers in an explosive offense, and will deserve more Heisman consideration than he's likely to get come December.

4. Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest: OK, so I have two QBs on this list, but this is the last one; I've got a point to make here, after all. Point or not, I couldn't leave Newman off this list. He plays for a small, private school in the ACC with little tradition as a football powerhouse, so he has absolutely no shot at winning the Heisman. He's playing like somebody who does, though. Do you know which QB leads the ACC in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passing efficiency? It's not Trevor Lawrence! It's Jamie Newman. Newman has thrown for 1,521 yards, 14 touchdowns, and has also rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He's a dual-threat that leads one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Maybe he won't get the attention of enough Heisman voters, but I bet NFL talent evaluators have taken notice.

3. Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle, WRs, Alabama: The fact I listed all four of Alabama's receivers is precisely the reason none of them have a chance to win the Heisman. Well ... that and they're wide receivers. No matter how pass-happy the game of football becomes, wide receivers rarely receive much consideration for the Heisman. This is a special case, however. All four of these guys would be the No. 1 receiver on at least 120 teams in the country, but they all play together and they all play on the receiving end of passes from Tagovailoa. To this point, Tagovailoa is averaging 4.04 Air Yards per pass attempt. That means his average throw has traveled 4.04 yards past the line of scrimmage. Do you know how many receiving yards Alabama is averaging per passing attempt? 11.19. That's a difference of over 7 yards per attempt which means that Alabama receivers are doing a ton of work after catching passes from Tua. In fact, as a team, Alabama receivers lead the nation in yards after catch with 1,263. Those 1,263 yards account for 73.5 percent of Tagovailoa's yardage total this season. Who will get the credit for all those yards when it comes to filing Heisman ballots in December? Not the receivers.

2. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State: If there's a running back that's going to win the Heisman this season, it will likely be Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. The reason is that Taylor was "anointed" as the RB candidate this preseason. Plus, you know, he's really good. Still, Hubbard's pretty good, too! Hubbard leads the nation in rushing with 938 yards this season, and the next closest player to him is Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins who is a full 284 yards behind Hubbard. Hubbard leads the nation in yards, yards per game, attempts per game and rushing touchdowns. He is an absolute workhorse in an explosive Oklahoma State offense. If he continues to play at his current pace, Hubbard will finish the regular season with 2,251 yards. If Oklahoma State can get him an additional game by reaching the Big 12 Championship, he'd be on pace to finish with 2,439 yards and 26 touchdowns. That would certainly be enough to grab him Heisman votes -- maybe even make him a Heisman finalist. But would it win him the award? Probably not, because he plays the wrong position.

1. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State: Speaking of playing the wrong position, Ohio State's Chase Young plays the wrongest of them all: defense. Young is an absolute monster for the Ohio State defense. Think of all the great pass-rushers and players that the Buckeyes have produced and sent forth to the NFL in recent years. Young might be better than them all as he currently leads the nation with eight sacks. If Ohio State reaches the Big Ten title game, Young will have played 13 games by the time votes are due. At his current pace, he'll have roughly 21 sacks on the season by then. That's a number that will grab attention. No FBS player has finished a season with 20 sacks since Louisville's Elvis Dumervil did so in 2005. Washington's Hau'oli Kikaha came closest, finishing the 2015 season with 19. If Young can reach 20 -- or get close -- it would likely be enough to make him a finalist in the vein of Jabrill Peppers in 2016 or Ndamukong Suh in 2009. It won't win him the award, though, because he plays defense and that just does not happen. Hopefully being the likely No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next spring will soothe the sting.

Honorable Mention: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State; Cedric Byrd, WR, Hawaii; JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State; Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State; Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State