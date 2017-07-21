Friday Five: Ranking the most amusing ends to coaching tenures in college football

There are typically three motives for firing your coach. The most common excuse for doing it is because the coach doesn't win enough games. It happens all the time, and this is, by far, the most boring motivation.

I mean, anybody can be fired for being bad at their job, right?

Then there are the times when a coach is fired simply because a better option has arisen. You know, like when you were in high school and dating that person who you thought was funny, but then suddenly the most popular kid in school asks you to the dance, and now that sense of humor isn't nearly as important.

Finally, there's my favorite kind of firing. The fired (or resigning) in disgrace. Now, to be fair, there are two varieties of this type of dismissal as well. You have the Art Briles/Joe Paterno kind in which a lot of innocent people were hurt because of their negligence. This is not the kind I enjoy.

I like the ridiculous firings. Like what we saw with Hugh Freeze at Ole Miss earlier this week. I fully admit that my taking pleasure in these kinds of things says something about my character, but unlike some of these coaches, I'm not going to pretend I'm holier than thou. I'm just a guy laughing at somebody's misfortune.

It might not be honorable, but it isn't uncommon, either.

So for this week's Friday Five, I'm ranking five coaches who lost their job under humorous (to me, anyway) circumstances.

5. Carl Pelini, Florida Atlantic: You may not remember this one because Florida Atlantic isn't exactly a program that receives a lot of national attention, but it found itself getting plenty of it after firing Carl Pelini.

Pelini and defensive coordinator Pete Rekstis both resigned in November 2013 after attending a social event in which folks were smoking the Mary Jane. The chronic. The sticky icky. The ganj. That wacky tobaccy. Hippie lettuce.

Now, people smoking weed at parties is not an uncommon phenomenon, but the problem stemmed from Pelini and Rekstis allegedly playing the role of The Doobie Brothers themselves.

When players smoke weed, it's a one-game suspension for a violation of team rules. When the coaches do, it's their jobs.

4. Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss: We're still really early in the process here, and as time passes and possibly more revelations reach the surface, this could end up climbing the rankings. Whatever happens, we're already off to a rollicking start here, aren't we?

When reports first surfaced that Freeze's job could be in jeopardy because of new information, the natural inclination was to believe it had to be related to the current NCAA investigation at Ole Miss. I mean, Freeze had already been hit with that lack of institutional control charge, so it made sense.

Little did we know Freeze had lost institutional control of his phone as well.

Then the reports about a phone call to an escort surface popped up. This was interesting for sure, but it was also possible we had a misdial here. And then the press conference started.

That's where Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork talked about reviewing Freeze's phone records and finding "a pattern of personal misconduct." Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said that Ole Miss couldn't "accept the conduct in his personal life."

Now, neither would go into specifics, but it doesn't take some hardened detective to figure out what was going on here.

3. Mike Price, Alabama: Let's make one thing clear: Hugh Freeze is not the first SEC West coach to lose his job under nefarious circumstances.

When you think of Alabama now, you think of Nick Saban and his band of killer robots from outer space crushing all that get in their way, winning SEC titles and national championships, but it hasn't always been that way in Tuscaloosa.

In fact, before Saban showed up, things were looking rather bleak. After Gene Stallings retired, Mike DuBose took over and was incredibly mediocre. He was then replaced by Dennis Franchione, who was doing quite well before deciding to leave for Texas A&M after his second year. Why did Franchione go? Well, he didn't want to deal with the NCAA trouble from DuBose's tenure.

And who replaced Franchione? Why that would be Mike Price, who never coached a single game at Alabama before being let go.

Price was hired in December 2002 and made it all the way to May 2003 -- so he got through spring practice at least -- before losing his job. That's what tends to happen when you're spotted hanging out at a strip club in Pensacola, Florida. Now, while it's a bad look, going to a strip club probably shouldn't be a fireable offense.

When an "unknown woman" racks up $1,000 in charges to your room, however, that changes things a bit. Especially when you've already been warned about hanging out in bars around campus until the wee hours of the morning, as Price had been.

2. Bobby Petrino, Arkansas: I don't even think I have to recap the story of what happened here. Simply posting this photo should be more than enough.

USATSI

Just in case you need a refresher, Petrino was involved in a motorcycle accident in April 2012. Thankfully, while he suffered the injuries seen above, he wasn't hurt seriously. Also, he was alone on the bike.

Or at least that's what he wanted you to believe.

Petrino initially claimed he was alone on the bike, but the police report on the accident stated differently. Petrino had a passenger, and that passenger was Jessica Dorrell. Dorrell had been an All-SEC volleyball player at Arkansas but was now serving as the student-athlete development coordinator for the football program. I don't know what that title means, either, but Dorrell got the job in March of 2012.

So before the police report that showed Dorrell was a passenger on the bike was released, Petrino came clean. Not only was she on the motorcycle with him, but Petrino -- who was married -- was having a relationship with Dorrell.

An investigation following this revelation found that Petrino had also given Dorrell $20,000 as a Christmas gift, which is an excellent present in my opinion. Better than anything Santa ever brought me.

Still, for Arkansas, this was the last straw, and it fired Petrino shortly after.

Petrino returned to coaching at Western Kentucky for the 2013 season and spent only one year there before returning to Louisville.

1. Woody Hayes, Ohio State: Now, let's make one thing clear: coaches should not punch players. It doesn't matter if the player is on your team or the other team. Punching them isn't cool.

Having said that, I have never once watched the video of Woody Hayes punching Clemson's Charlie Bauman and not laughed. It's just the absurdity of it all.

Bauman intercepted a pass late in the 1978 Gator Bowl, sealing what would be a 17-15 win for Clemson over the Buckeyes (it was a much closer game than last year's Fiesta Bowl). Now, Woody Hayes being Woody Hayes, this angered him. All losses angered Woody Hayes.

But Bauman made a fatal mistake! He made the mistake of being tackled out of bounds near Woody Hayes, and Hayes had to teach him a lesson.

And that's when the 65-year old Hayes punched Bauman in the throat. Or at least, he tried to. What I find funny about this incident is the idea of Hayes not only deciding to punch somebody over 40 years younger than him, but someone who is also wearing a bunch of pads and helmets at the time.

Like, what do you think that punch is going to accomplish?

As crazy as it was, it still wasn't enough to satisfy Woody's rage. After throat-chopping Bauman, a fight started on the field -- naturally -- and Hayes went out there looking for more. Hayes went after a referee, and after one of his players had tried to restrain him, he turned on his player too.

Ohio State wasn't exactly OK with all of this, and Hayes was fired the next morning.

Honorable mention: George O'Leary, Notre Dame; Jim Tressel, Ohio State