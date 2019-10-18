Friday Five: Teams with the potential to wreak havoc in the College Football Playoff race

South Carolina defeated Georgia in double-overtime last week, and in the process, offered the college football world a reminder of something it sometimes forgets: in this sport, chaos is always around the corner. One of the more exciting aspects of the 2019 season so far is the number of teams that seem capable of winning it all. We came into 2019 thinking it was going to be Alabama or Clemson again, and while it very well still could boil down to those two, there are far more able challengers available than previously thought.

Now, given that a lot of these teams still must play one another, they'll begin to whittle down the field of College Football Playoff hopefuls on their own. As South Carolina reminded us, though, chaos is always nearby, but it's often not around the corner you expect. Nobody views the Gamecocks as a title contender, but they may have irreparably damaged Georgia's title hopes last weekend. There are other South Carolinas out there in 2019, but who are they?

I don't know! That's what makes it chaotic. Still, for this week's Friday Five, I tried to identify five teams that have the chance to cause the most chaos over the second-half of the season. Some of them are still in the 2019 playoff hunt, though they're seen as on the outside looking in. Others are teams with no playoff hopes but plenty of chances to make noise. I put together a list of 12 teams I thought fit the bill, and like the next few weeks will do to the College Football Playoff picture, I then trimmed that list down to five. Who are the five teams that made it? Let's find out.

5. Texas A&M: The opportunity to wreak havoc is certainly there for Texas A&M. The Aggies will finish the regular season with consecutive road trips to Georgia and LSU. It's possible both of those teams will be competing for their division titles and a berth in the SEC Championship Game. If you win the SEC, unless you have multiple losses, it's hard to imagine you'll be left out of the playoff.

Still, I can't rank the Aggies higher than fifth even with the chance to knock off two heavy-hitters. You see, A&M has already played three such teams, and they've lost to all of them. Clemson beat the Aggies in Clemson, while Alabama and Auburn both came to College Station and handed them losses. That doesn't mean the Aggies can't beat either Georgia or LSU, but it's hard to be too high on their ability to do so when we've seen them fall short three times already. But, hey, maybe the fourth and fifth time will be the charm!

4. Washington: It's easy to dismiss the Pac-12's chances of reaching the playoff out of hand. It's viewed as the weakest of the Power Five conferences (it's not, the ACC is), and it's eliminated from the minds of many the moment it loses a game. That happened on opening weekend when Oregon lost to Auburn. Well, Oregon hasn't lost since. Elsewhere in the Pac-12, both Utah and Arizona State are 5-1. With so many teams in the top 10 due to play one another, it's not insane to envision a scenario where a 1-loss Pac-12 champion gets one of the four spots.

Washington plays two of the three remaining one-loss Pac-12 teams. It's hosting Oregon on Saturday, then it will host Utah on Nov. 2. The Huskies were seen as one of the Pac-12's playoff hopefuls entering 2019, but after losses to Cal and Stanford, those hopes have been dashed. Now they're in a position where they can truly put the conference's playoff hopes to bed in 2019.

3. South Carolina: The Gamecocks started the chaos, but that doesn't mean they're done contributing. They beat Georgia last week in Athens, and this weekend they're back home where they'll be facing a Florida team that suffered its first loss of the season last week. If the Gamecocks beat Florida, they effectively eliminate the Gators from the playoff by giving it two losses, and could turn the SEC East title race on its head. Just imagine a scenario where the Gamecocks beat Georgia and Florida, then Florida beats Georgia in Jacksonville. Suddenly, we're looking at a Mizzou team that could be 4-0 in the SEC with a two-game lead on the Bulldogs and Gators before it has to play either of them. Suddenly, we have a situation where a Missouri team that can't play in a bowl game this season might be playing in Atlanta with a chance to win the SEC.

All thanks to South Carolina. Oh, and South Carolina's reach doesn't just extend to the SEC. Let's not forget who the Gamecocks finish their regular season against: Clemson. No matter what happens against Florida this weekend, or the rest of Carolina's season, you know it will be fired up for its state rival at the end of the year. What if South Carolina beats Clemson? Given the strength of Clemson's schedule this season (again, the ACC stinks), it's possible one loss could knock it out of the playoff depending what happens elsewhere. So, yes, South Carolina is an agent of chaos, but I can't rank them higher than third simply because it's hard to imagine the Gamecocks being able to pull all of this off.

2. Michigan: Michigan hits the road to play Penn State this week. I think it's the third or fourth time Michigan will be playing The Most Important Game In Jim Harbaugh's Tenure At Michigan this season. Now, while the whole world stopped taking Michigan seriously when Wisconsin ran over it in September, the truth is, Michigan still has a shot to reach the playoff. It has Penn State this week. Next week, it's hosting Notre Dame in Ann Arbor. Then, there's the annual showdown with Ohio State.

Now, nothing we've seen from Michigan in 2019 suggests to me that the Wolverines will win all three of those games. If they did, though, and then went on to win the Big Ten, do you see a 12-1 Michigan team with those wins being left out? I don't, but this is besides the point. Even if Michigan wins just one or two of those three games, the ramifications will be felt around the country. Beating Penn State when the Nittany Lions still have to play Michigan State, Minnesota and Ohio State will make their road far more difficult. Beating Notre Dame would eliminate the Irish from consideration entirely. And if Michigan beats Ohio State to end the regular season? Simply put, if the Big Ten misses the College Football Playoff for the third season in a row, Michigan will have likely played a role in it happening.

1. Auburn: The last we saw Auburn, it was losing to Florida in Gainesville. It was the Tigers' only loss of the season. Auburn took last week off and watched as LSU beat Florida, and then saw LSU climb to No. 2 in the AP poll. So now Auburn finds itself as the third-best team in its own division, with the two teams above it ranked at No. 1 and No. 2. It's important to remember, though, that while Alabama and LSU will play each other in November, Auburn gets to play them both, too. In fact, Auburn travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU before it plays Alabama. The Tigers could spoil the No. 1 vs No. 2 game before it has a chance to happen.

Also, Auburn doesn't just get to play LSU and Alabama. It will host Georgia in mid-November as well. As I wrote, a lot of the title contenders still have to play one another, and Auburn's playing three of them. It will be hard for the Tigers to beat all three, but they'll clearly be in the College Football Playoff if they do. Even if they don't, they have three chances to turn the rankings on their head. It certainly wouldn't be the first time Auburn played this role. So given the experience Auburn has as an agent of chaos, its overall ability as a team and the opportunity it has in front of it, it was a clear choice for the No. 1 spot in these rankings.

Honorable Mention: Arizona State, Boston College, Minnesota, Missouri