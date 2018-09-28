From Drill Field to Bulldog Burgers, there's something for any SEC fan at Mississippi State

Mississippi State in Starkville is a beautiful campus and city that loves its football. The Bulldogs are currently 3-1 in their first season after Dan Mullen departed for Florida, but they're currently ranked No. 23 in the country under new coach Joe Moorhead. Moorhead, the offensive coordinator at Penn State for two seasons prior to this gig, seems to be handling the transition well while helping the development of quarterback Nick Fitzgerald.

To see the Bulldogs for real, you have to do it in Starkville. There's a full gameday experience to be had, starting on the beautiful Mississippi State campus. The Drill Field is a gorgeous space to hang out and take in the weather while also serving as a place for gatherings. It's a wide open lawn that is perfect to simply unwind on, and you're surrounded by the Mississippi State campus.

After The Drill Field, you can head over to The Little Dooey. The Little Dooey is a delicious barbecue joint that is known for its southern fare. From pulled pork to beans, coleslaw, catfish and ribs, The Little Dooey has every dish you can imagine from an SEC restaurant. The restaurant emphasizes quality, and it shows.

Of course, another place for a more specified experience is Bulldog Burger Company. The company prides itself on its regional, rotating tap, and it sears the Mississippi State logo into its burgers to remind fans -- home and visiting alike -- where they are. With everything being handcrafted, it's made with care. Much like The Little Dooey, that's the difference in taste.