What are the best position units in college football?

That's a popular question during preseason magazine season -- a time on the calendar when top quarterback and linebacker rooms are debated just as fiercely as the College Football Playoff rankings will be in a few months.

Let's address that question at CBS Sports -- but with a twist. What if you could build a college football all-star team by picking the best position groups in the country? The only caveat: You can pick just one unit per program. No doubling up.

Want Ohio State's superstar wide receiver room? You can't have the Buckeyes' tight ends or safeties. Like Clemson's defensive line? Then you can't have Cade Klubnik or the Tigers' elite cornerbacks. Want Texas' linebackers? Hands off the edge rushers.

Got it? Here's the best possible Frankenstein all-star team you could build for the 2025 season.

Garrett Nussmeier had a breakout season in 2024, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns while finishing with the 10th-highest ESPN QBR. Now, he has the potential to make a Year 2 Jayden Daniels-like leap. In other words, Nussmeier has Heisman potential -- especially if he can curb the occasional interception streak that comes from forcing too many passes. The reason LSU earns this spot is the addition of Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren, who gives the Tigers proven backup experience after a promising freshman debut.

Running Back: Penn State Nittany Lions

With 5,789 yards and 56 rushing touchdowns between them over the past three seasons, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are one of the top running back duos of the CFP era. Singleton is the home-run hitter, averaging 5.8 yards per carry in his career. Allen is the bruiser — a 5-foot-11, 217-pound back who recorded 710 yards after contact last season. Each would be RB1 for 95% of FBS programs. Together, they're the clear top duo in the country. Both could surpass 4,000 career rushing yards — a feat accomplished by just 148 players in college football history.

Wide Receiver: Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith is the best player in the country, regardless of position. But he's not alone in Ohio State's receiver room. The Buckeyes also boast Carnell Tate (733 yards, 4 TDs in 2024) and Brandon Inniss -- a former elite recruit now stepping into the slot role vacated by Emeka Egbuka. Behind them, more firepower awaits in Mylan Graham (No. 59 overall in 2024), Quincy Porter (No. 31 overall in 2025) and Bryson Rodgers (a four-star in the 2023 class).

Tight End: Georgia Bulldogs

Some teams have a standout starter, but no one can match Georgia's depth. Lawson Luckie (24 catches, 348 yards, 3 TDs) and Oscar Delp (21 catches, 248 yards, 4 TDs) were key contributors last season. Delp is a more complete TE1 -- he spends more than half his snaps blocking — while Luckie is more of a slot threat (61.2%). Jaden Reddell, a top-100 recruit in 2024, could join the rotation, especially since Georgia played three tight ends 350-plus snaps last season.

Offensive Tackle: Utah Utes

If Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu continue their development, Utah could have two first-round picks in 2026. Fano, a former top-50 recruit, was PFF's top-graded offensive tackle (92.7) in 2024. He didn't allow a sack against FBS competition and posted the nation's highest run-blocking grade. Lomu -- a 6-5, 295-pound prototype with long arms and powerful legs -- surrendered just two sacks in his debut season.

It's hard not to choose Notre Dame's top-ranked offensive line, but the Irish appear elsewhere on this list. So let's spotlight the Aggies, who return three interior-line starters from a top-35 rushing offense. Right guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams is a mauler with an 85.9 PFF run grade and just one sack allowed in 2024. He's paired with Chase Bisontis, a former top-100 recruit who also allowed just one sack in 562 snaps. Center Kolinu'u Faaiu adds experience with three years as a starter.

Defensive Tackle: Clemson Tigers

Clemson could show up in several categories, but defensive tackle is the obvious pick thanks to Peter Woods and a deep rotation. Woods, the best DT in the country, played much of last season on the edge and still dominated. Behind him are sixth-year senior DeMonte Capehart, fourth-year junior Stephiylan Green (74.1 PFF grade on 309 snaps) and Vic Burley, a five-star from 2022. Add experienced veterans like Caden Story and true freshman five-star Amare Adams, and Clemson has unmatched depth at DT.

Edge Rusher: Texas Longhorns

Colin Simmons could already be the best edge rusher in college football after a nine-sack, 14-TFL freshman season. Opposite him is veteran Ethan Burke (6-6, 258 pounds), who's logged over 800 career snaps. The rotation also includes Trey Moore -- the 2023 AAC Defensive Player of the Year -- along with Colton Vasek, Zina Umeozulu and Lance Jackson. This group is as deep and dynamic as any in the country.

If you haven't seen Kyle Louis play, find his highlights. The 6-foot, 225-pound weakside linebacker is elite against both the run and pass. He tallied 100 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions in 2024. Rasheem Biles, who recorded 82 tackles, 15 TFLs and 5.5 sacks, pairs with Louis to form a versatile and disruptive duo. With Braylan Lovelace (447 snaps in 2024) also stepping in, Pitt's linebacker unit is deep and athletic.

Cornerback: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame lost All-American Benjamin Morrison to injury midseason and simply replaced him with True Freshman All-American Leonard Moore. Moore (48 tackles, 2 INTs) allowed just a 46.4% completion rate in coverage. Opposite him is junior Christian Gray (994 career snaps, 54% allowed). Nickelback DeVonta Smith, an Alabama transfer, adds experience and versatility. With depth behind them, Notre Dame should field a top-10 pass defense for a third straight season.

Safety: Alabama Crimson Tide

A year ago, Alabama's secondary was one of the nation's most unproven. Now, it may be the best. Bray Hubbard (57 tackles, 89.2 PFF grade) emerged as one of the SEC's top safeties in 2024. He'll pair with Keon Sabb, a Michigan transfer who was playing well before a season-ending injury. Wake Forest transfer DaShawn Jones was a standout nickel in SEC play last year. Add young talent like Zay Mincey and Ivan Taylor, and Alabama's safety group is among the nation's best.