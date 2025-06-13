The summer official visit slate is in full swing -- and mid-June brings another pivotal stretch in the 2026 college football recruiting cycle. For national contenders and rising programs alike, these visits are about more than campus tours and photo ops. They're about capitalizing on momentum, locking in priority targets, and setting the tone before decision season heats up.

Even in the transfer portal era, high school recruiting remains the foundation of championship success. According to 247Sports data, 68% of starters in last season's College Football Playoff final originally signed out of high school with their team. Among the semifinalists, that number climbed to 82%.

This weekend, some of the top uncommitted prospects in the country -- and a handful of high-profile commits still being heavily courted -- will be on the move. What happens over the next few days will ripple through class rankings and reshape the recruiting landscape as the calendar turns toward summer's critical final stretch.

Experts from across the 247Sports network break down the top visits and the programs with the most at stake.

Can Texas reel in priority five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo?

There's an argument to be made that Felix Ojo is the Longhorns' most important 2026 target, and Steve Sarkisian and his staff will have a chance to close the deal with the elite Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge offensive tackle this weekend. Ojo made news this week by canceling a planned visit to Oklahoma, and sources in the recruitment have had Texas in the top spot for the past few months.

Why is Ojo such a priority for Texas? For one, he plays a premium position and is an in-state talent with the potential to be a star blind side protector at the next level. In the 2025 cycle, Texas missed out on landing an impact tackle to replace Kelvin Banks, who was once himself a five-star prospect.

For the Longhorns to continue the run that they've been on under Sarkisian, landing premium talent and keeping the best at home is of the utmost importance. With no other visits planned for Ojo, this weekend could be a huge opportunity for Texas to get the last word. -- Mike Roach

Michigan and five-star running back Savion Hiter

Mineral (Va.) Louisa County's Savion Hiter, who is the nation's No. 1 running back, is opting for a low profile as he makes official visits four straight weekends. He already made his Ohio State and Georgia trips, and now comes a weekend visit to Michigan before he finishes June 20-22 at Tennessee.

The vibes around Hiter's recruitment shifted multiple times in the past year, including Georgia looking like the front-runner at one point.

However, sources said since the early spring that Michigan and Tennessee were the programs to watch, and that was backed up when Hiter took an unofficial visit to Tennessee last month. That the Vols get the last official visit is worth noting, but this weekend gives the Wolverines a chance to make a huge push.

Hiter and his family are calculated and meticulous with their recruiting approach, and Michigan continues to be a program to watch. -- Brian Dohn

Can Alabama strike defensive back gold out West once again?

Five-star Brandon Arrington, the nation's No. 2 athlete recruit, is part of a loaded list of visitors at Alabama this weekend as the Crimson Tide look to build recruiting momentum into the summer.

It appears that it's going to take a comeback effort for 'Bama to close the gap on the likes of Oregon and Texas A&M in the battle for the blue-chipper from Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel. The Ducks wowed Arrington and his family last weekend, and the Aggies have long been a front-runner and hold the final official visit date on the schedule.

Yet, in recruiting, this Alabama staff has repeatedly leaned on its West Coast ties. Adding a bit more intrigue is the fact that a prior visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was an eye-opening experience for Arrington, a multi-sport star who is among the country's fastest prospects.

Alabama's defensive back room features Southern California natives Domani Jackson, Zabien Brown, and freshmen Chuck McDonald and Dijon Lee, a former five-star in the 2025 cycle. They could serve as a soundboard for Arrington during his visit this weekend, and it's expected that general manager Courtney Morgan, a Golden State product himself, will be swinging for another cross-country pull. -- Blair Angulo

Notre Dame looks to steal a Texas legacy

Notre Dame currently has the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings' No. 3 class. The Fighting Irish, led by coach Marcus Freeman, have secured 16 commits to date.

This is a massive visit for Notre Dame and Aledo (Texas) High Top247 wide receiver Kaydon Finley, whose father is Jermichael Finley -- one of the best tight ends in Texas Longhorns history. The Irish are look to try and seal the deal with the 6-foot, 200-pounder, who is the nation's No. 216 overall prospect and No. 33 wide receiver. Texas, Texas A&M and Arizona State, among others, are all in play. The most buzz has been around the Longhorns as of late, but the Irish have a real shot.

This weekend, the staff is looking to add to that number in a big, big way. They are going all-in on what should be considered one of Notre Dame's most important 2026 recruiting weekends. -- Tom Loy

Oregon's ride-or-die pursuit of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons

This is the visit that Oregon has been waiting for. The Ducks are hosting five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. This is his first official visit, too.

While Oregon offered Boise State commit Bryson Beaver, who subsequently decommitted, Beaver is coming in next weekend and the Ducks' chief 2026 target.

That's because Lyons' much-discussed plan to enroll in 2027, after serving a one-year LDS mission, is still on.

Oregon gets the first visit from Lyons, who canceled his USC trip last week. But don't expect a decision imminently, as BYU will host Lyons next weekend in the final stretch of official visitors.

Oregon has had a roller-coaster spring of recruiting with decommitments and losing out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who committed to Georgia over the Ducks in early May, but all the gnashing of the teeth would end if they can land Lyons sometime soon -- and Friday's commitment, Top247 wide receiver Messiah Hampton, certainly didn't hurt either. -- Brandon Huffman

Iowa State's Midwest mix

Iowa State has some of this week's bigger Midwest visitors.

High-four-star tight end Ian Premer officially visits this weekend. Another four-star tight end, in-state Top247 prospect Evan Jacobson, visits mid-week.

The Cyclones are right there for both but could also be a runner-up. Premer is more likely to choose an in-state school, and Jacobson is believed to be leaning more towards Notre Dame.

But the Cyclones have been a top school for Premer for a while, and Jacobson's brother Michael went to ISU. They have had good success with tight ends recently, such as Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen, and Benjamin Brahmer is among some future NFL guys on the current roster.

Additionally, speedy safety Bryson Williams out of Nebraska comes in this weekend. The Cyclones could lead there, and he is at a position of need. Some think that linebacker Kasen Thomas could be the most underrated 2026 recruit in Iowa, and he visits this weekend. We see Iowa State as the leader for Ajibola Ayufe, an athletic edge rusher out of Minnesota whom the Cyclones uncovered at a camp. -- Allen Trieu