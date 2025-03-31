In early February, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule hinted at a controversial decision that would soon become official: The Cornhuskers spring football game, played almost annually since 1950, would be replaced with a skills competition (mirroring the NFL's Pro Bowl Games) and 7-on-7 action instead of a live intrasquad scrimmage. It continued a trend as Texas, Ohio State, USC and other prominent schools decided on tweaking their spring games, something Ole Miss did in 2024.

When Rhule spoke to reporters on Feb. 1, he said he didn't know what events would be featured. On Feb. 4, CBS Sports reached out to a Nebraska administrator via text message asking what events the Huskers would replace the spring game with, and the response was simply a shrug emoji.

Huskers brass was knee-deep in figuring out the reformatting. Emails obtained by CBS Sports via open records request show that there were ongoing deliberations about what to do on April 26, with administrators throwing numerous ideas at the wall to see what could work.

In a Feb. 7 email from associate AD Brandon Meier to multiple administrators, Meier listed over 30 ideas to be discussed by a group of administrators in a meeting the following Monday:

Football

1. Open practice and 12-45-minute scrimmage

2. 7-on-7 flag football game

3. Skills competition

Non-football fanfest ideas

1. Alumni flag football

2. Sand volleyball, Huskers vs. football alumni

3. Dodgeball

4. Youth punt, pass and kick competition

5. [Legendary former head volleyball head coach] John Cook roping exhibition

6. Soccer field goals vs. football penalty kicks

7. BMX Bike exhibition

8. Concert

9. Tours of [Osborne Legacy Complex -- the Huskers new football training facility, which is closed to the public]

10. Husker garage sale on the concourse

11. Pre/post team and coaches autographs

12. Sorority tug of war

13. Fastest student on campus race

14. World's largest tunnel/Legacy Walk into the stadium

15. Fans are free to come down and cut out a section of turf

16. BBQ competition

17. Demolition derby (the one time we can damage the turf)

18. Go-cart races

19. Tractor pulls

20. Give away a free car/truck

21. Food trucks outside or even on the field/apron

22. ½ of the field for fan festival while practice is going on

23. Dunk tank

24. Bo Pelini welcome back (plush cat giveaway)

25. Pancake feed on the concourse

26. Media/celebrity flag football game

27. Bring back the "N" with Script Huskers for this game

28. Bring in field size flag and live eagle

29. Invite President Trump to the event

30. Involve the National Guard/Military in game/event/competition

College football spring games 2025 schedule, dates, times, cancellations as teams scrap traditional scrimmages Will Backus

Rhule did not respond to CBS Sports' request for comment, but that email was forwarded to him by Nebraska COO Haven Fields. Rhule replied later that of the "massive list" his favorites were:

"3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30"

Nebraska's spring game routinely draws more than 70,000 fans, although it has been cancelled in the past; the 2012 scrimmage was scrapped due to weather and the 2020 game was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2013, the Nebraska spring game featured the heartwarming moment of then 7-year-old Jack Hoffman, a pediatric cancer patient scoring a touchdown in front of 60,452 fans.

Spring games also allow for fans who may not otherwise be able to come to Lincoln in the fall the chance to come for a nice day out at a cheaper price ($10 for adults, $1 for kids). Fields wrote in an email that in the last few years, Nebraska has generated over $750,000 in revenue from the spring game.

In late February, Fields also attempted to set up a flag football game between athletes from Nebraska's women's intramural teams and Midland University in Fremont, about an hour away from Lincoln, according to an email to Midland administrators.

A couple fans also sent feedback as well. One email sent to athletic director Troy Dannen suggested the spring game be renamed in Hoffman's honor with proceeds donated to his foundation. A softball game in Memorial Stadium where the football team sold concessions to interact with fans was also pitched.

"The foul lines in softball are [sic] 190ft I think with sidelines you should be able to get that easy, since the football field is already 160ft wide. There would be plenty of leftover room on the long end. I'm pretty sure you could work it out. Let's set a softball attendance world record! What do you say?"

Dannen politely declined, but he did write back that there have been internal discussions about an event like that moving forward.

Together, this all paints the picture of how Nebraska brass attempted to be creative, not taking away an event without giving something back to fans. A few of the ideas on the long list were adopted for the "Husker Games," including a food truck festival, tours of the Osborne Legacy Complex and a volleyball game against Kansas inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center.