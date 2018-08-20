Florida State athletic director Stan Wilcox steps down from position to join the NCAA

Florida State suddenly finds itself in need of a new athletic director.

The school announced Monday that Stan Wilcox, its athletic director since 2013, is stepping down from his role at the school to accept an executive position with the NCAA.

"I want to thank Stan for everything he has done at FSU. We're excited for him, and we all wish him the best in his new position," university president John Thrasher said in a release. "Our success on the playing fields under his leadership has been exceptional, with national championships in football, soccer, and softball over that time. We finished ninth in the 2017-18 Learfield Director's Cup last year, and our student-athletes reached a cumulative 3.0 GPA this past year."

Wilcox will be filling Oliver Luck's old position with the NCAA. Luck, the former AD at West Virginia, and father of Colts QB Andrew Luck, left the NCAA in June to become the commissioner and CEO of the XFL.

Florida State's search for a new athletic director will proceed immediately.