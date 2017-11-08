FSU RB Jacques Patrick, once thought to be out for the year, will play vs. Clemson

Three weeks ago, Florida State figured running back Jacques Patrick would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Coach Jimbo Fisher said that Patrick had torn cartilage and would need several months to recover from surgery.

Turns out, that's not the case at all.

Fisher said during his weekly appearance on the ACC coaches' teleconference that Patrick's injury wasn't as bad as previously diagnosed, adding that the running back has been practicing and is ready for Saturday's game at Clemson.

"He's had good practices and looks well, and he should be able to go," Fisher said, via the Tallahassee Democrat.

Patrick initially received a MRI following the Louisville game last month and was told after the Boston College game that he would be shut down for the season. However, his surgery ended up being a minor procedure and he was able to walk out of the hospital the same day.

Though he did not play against Boston College or Syracuse, Patrick is still the team's second-leading rusher with 421 yards and a touchdown.

Florida State recently rescheduled its game against Louisiana-Monroe for Dec. 2 as the program fights to get six wins on the season, which would make the Seminoles bowl eligible.