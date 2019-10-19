Ga. Southern vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ga. Southern (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)

Current Records: Ga. Southern 2-3-0; Coastal Carolina 3-3-0

What to Know

Ga. Southern has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Ga. Southern and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles will be hoping to build upon the 41-17 win they picked up against Coastal Carolina the last time they played in November of last year.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Ga. Southern ultimately got the result they were hoping for two weeks ago. They skirted past South Alabama 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but South Alabama made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was the 37-34 winner over Georgia State when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The Chanticleers took a 31-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia State. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Chanticleers.

Ga. Southern's win lifted them to 2-3 while Coastal Carolina's loss dropped them down to 3-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles are stumbling into the game with the fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 55.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Eagles, the Chanticleers enter the contest with only 159.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give Coastal Carolina the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Ga. Southern and Coastal Carolina both have one win in their last two games.