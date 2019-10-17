Ga. Southern vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Ga. Southern (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)
Current Records: Ga. Southern 2-3-0; Coastal Carolina 3-3-0
What to Know
Ga. Southern has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Ga. Southern and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles will be hoping to build upon the 41-17 win they picked up against Coastal Carolina the last time they played.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Ga. Southern ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They skirted past South Alabama 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but South Alabama made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was the 37-34 winner over Georgia State when they last met October of last year. On Saturday? They had no such luck. The Chanticleers took a 31-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia State. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Chanticleers.
Ga. Southern's win lifted them to 2-3 while Coastal Carolina's loss dropped them down to 3-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 55.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Eagles, the Chanticleers enter the matchup with only 159.7 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for sixth best in the nation. Maybe that strength will give Coastal Carolina the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Ga. Southern and Coastal Carolina both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Ga. Southern 41 vs. Coastal Carolina 17
- Dec 02, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 28 vs. Ga. Southern 17
-
