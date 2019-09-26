Ga. Southern vs. Louisiana: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Ga. Southern (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Ga. Southern 1-2-0; Louisiana 3-1-0
What to Know
Ga. Southern has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Ga. Southern and Louisiana at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. This is a home game for the Eagles, a silver lining they hope will compensate for the 3.5-point spread against them.
It was close but no cigar for Ga. Southern as they fell 35-32 to Minnesota two weeks ago. Louisiana might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They took down Ohio 45-25. With that victory, Louisiana brought their scoring average up a tier to 46.25 ppg.
Louisiana's win lifted them to 3-1 while Ga. Southern's loss dropped them down to 1-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Ga. Southern are still looking to earn their first passing touchdown. On the other hand, the Ragin' Cajuns come into the game boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 18. So the Ga. Sou rn squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Ga. Southern and Louisiana both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 25, 2017 - Ga. Southern 34 vs. Louisiana 24
- Nov 10, 2016 - Louisiana 33 vs. Ga. Southern 26
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
California vs. Arizona State odds, picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Cal football.
-
College ref shot by cannon during game
He was rushed to the hospital and is facing non-life threatening injuries
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Virginia Tech and Duke football.
-
Penn State vs. Maryland odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Maryland vs. Penn State game 10,000...
-
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Wisconsin football.
-
Air Force vs. San Jose State odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's San Jose State vs. Air Force game 10,000...