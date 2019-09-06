Ga. Southern vs. Maine live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Maine football game
Who's Playing
Ga. Southern (home) vs. Maine (away)
Current Records: Ga. Southern 0-1-0; Maine 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Ga. Southern 10-3-0; Maine 10-4-0;
What to Know
Ga. Southern will square off against Maine at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Maine will be strutting in after a win while Ga. Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Eagles had to start their season on the road last Saturday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were completely outmatched, falling 3-55 to LSU.
Meanwhile, Maine took care of business in their home opener. They took their contest against Sacred Heart by a conclusive 42-14 score. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Maine.
Ga. Southern's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Maine's victory pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if Ga. Southern can steal Maine's luck or if Maine records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
