Ga. Southern vs. Maine live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Ga. Southern (home) vs. Maine (away)

Current Records: Ga. Southern 0-1-0; Maine 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Ga. Southern 10-3-0; Maine 10-4-0;

What to Know

Ga. Southern will square off against Maine at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Maine will be strutting in after a win while Ga. Southern will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Eagles had to start their season on the road last Saturday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were completely outmatched, falling 3-55 to LSU.

Meanwhile, Maine took care of business in their home opener. They took their contest against Sacred Heart by a conclusive 42-14 score. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Maine.

Ga. Southern's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Maine's victory pulled them up to 1-0. We'll see if Ga. Southern can steal Maine's luck or if Maine records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.