Ga. Southern vs. UL-Monroe live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana-Monroe football game
Who's Playing
Ga. Southern (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)
Current Records: Ga. Southern 5-4; UL-Monroe 4-5
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.78 points per contest. UL-Monroe and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. UL-Monroe isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
It was all tied up at the half for the Warhawks and the Georgia State Panthers last week, but the Warhawks stepped up in the second half. UL-Monroe took their game against Georgia State 45-31. QB Caleb Evans had a stellar game for UL-Monroe as he picked up 110 yards on the ground on 16 carries and threw three passing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Ga. Southern has to be aching after a bruising 49-28 loss to the Troy Trojans. The losing side was boosted by WR Malik Murray, who caught three passes for 95 yards and two TDs. QB Shai Werts' longest connection was to Murray for 30 yards in the second quarter. Murray's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
UL-Monroe's victory lifted them to 4-5 while Ga. Southern's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Ga. Southern comes into the matchup boasting the 11th most rushing yards per game in the league at 257.1. Less enviably, UL-Monroe is third worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 255.1 on average. So the UL-Monroe squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Ga. Southern have won two out of their last three games against UL-Monroe.
- Nov 03, 2018 - UL-Monroe 44 vs. Ga. Southern 25
- Sep 17, 2016 - Ga. Southern 23 vs. UL-Monroe 21
- Oct 03, 2015 - Ga. Southern 51 vs. UL-Monroe 31
