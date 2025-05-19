LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has all the tools to be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft — just as his former teammate and Heisman Trophy finalist Jayden Daniels was in 2023. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who shared a locker room with both signal-callers at LSU, says Nussmeier has what it takes to follow the same path Daniels carved before earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with the Washington Commanders.

"I definitely feel like Garrett can do the exact same thing as Jayden (Daniels)," Thomas said, via WAFB-TV's Jacques Doucet. "Like I said, being with Garrett, we came in together, and just seeing him get better each and every year and progress throughout the years, I feel like he definitely can do the same."

Nussmeier enters his second season as the starting quarterback in Baton Rouge. The former four-star recruit flashed elite potential at times last season as a first-year starter for LSU, but consistency remained a concern as interceptions and decision-making issues occasionally stalled the Tigers' offense.

The last two LSU quarterbacks to win the Heisman — Daniels and Joe Burrow — did so in their second season as full-time starters. While some have already projected that same leap for Nussmeier in 2025, the fifth-year senior downplayed that narrative earlier this spring, emphasizing that his focus is solely on leading the Tigers to a national title.

"You know, that's not really my focus," Nussmeier said. "I think that I'm worried about doing the best I can to help LSU win a national championship. That's the mindset, that's the energy and intensity that I bring every single day. It's not about me, it's not about the transition or the Year 2 (jump) — it's about LSU football and Year 4 under coach (Brian) Kelly, what are we going to do? And, you know, we're not afraid to admit it — we've set the standard of where we expect to be and we expect to play football in January next year."

LSU surrounded Nussmeier with one of the deepest rosters in the country heading into the 2025 season. The Tigers landed the No. 1 ranked transfer portal class to supplement the talent that was already returning to Baton Rouge. Several wide receivers headline that group, including former Oklahoma standout Nic Anderson and former Kentucky speedster Barion Brown, giving Nussmeier a dynamic arsenal to work with in the passing game.

Nussmeier ranked top-10 in the FBS in passing yards (4,052) and passing touchdowns (29) while completing 64.2% of his attempts last season. However, his 12 interceptions thrown tied for the most among SEC quarterbacks.