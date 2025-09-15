Independent of a knee ailment aggravated before the season, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been battling a different injury during the first three games of the 2025 season, coach Brian Kelly revealed. Limited in practice, Nussmeier is dealing with tightness in his torso, perhaps part of the reason for LSU's slow start offensively in the passing game this fall.

"He's been slowed a little bit," Kelly said. "He's fighting through it, and he's getting better."

Nussmeier has a completion rate at 65% with 689 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 3 in this week's AP Top 25 following Saturday night's win over Florida. Nussmeier hasn't eclipsed 300 yards passing in a game this season after registering eight such performances last fall.

LSU has taken Nussmeier's situation with precaution leading up to games and not overworking his body in terms of pass attempts during practice.

"I think he's on the other side of that," Kelly said, "but we had to be really careful with him the first few weeks."

Kelly said the plan was for Nussmeier to "shut it down" during LSU's open date ahead of a home game with South Carolina next month, but the Tigers must first play Southeastern Louisiana and Ole Miss over the next two weeks.

Nussmeier is not expected to miss time and will have to play through the tightness to keep the Tiger unbeaten prior to their bye week.

Kelly on LSU's offensive woes

Perturbed by a question to open his post-game press conference after beating the Gators, Kelly lashed out at a reporter who asked why the Tigers failed to run the football with precision for the third straight week. LSU ranks 15th in the SEC with 110.6 yards rushing. Kelly, who said Monday he apologized to the media member and would work on controlling his emotions, relayed after the win he only cared about the final outcome.

"It's one game. Last game we were great on third down," Kelly said. "You're looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game! Won the game! I don't know what you want from me. You want us to win 70-0 agains Florida to keep you happy?"

LSU misfired on 10 of 14 third down attempts against Florida and finished with 322 yards of total offense and 10 first downs -- this coming after the Tigers managed only two touchdown drives in Week 2 against Louisiana Tech.