At his best, Garrett Nussmeier had first-round traits with a missile on his right shoulder and a confident presence leading to mass praise ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, that buzz from industry insiders and scouts hit its peak last summer before Nussmeier's senior season at LSU and never took off again, resulting in crushed expectations and college football's costliest firing of the coaching cycle.

The former heralded prospect and co-Heisman frontrunner who succeeded Jayden Daniels in Baton Rouge isnt expected to come off the board until No. 77 overall in the third round, landing with the Buccaneers -- a far cry from where he expected to go this time last year when way-too-early mocks penned him as a potential franchise-saver.

After LSU landed the top-ranked portal class last offseason and surrounded its returning quarterback with top-end talent, the Tigers' offense never left the ground under Nussmeier's direction. Injuries, inconsistent chemistry with wide receivers and being gun-shy as opposed to his previous quick trigger were the culprits.

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Outside of 56 points scored against Southeastern Louisiana, LSU averaged just 19.8 points per game over the first half of the season, with few explosive plays and considerable red-zone and third-down deficiencies.

Designated as a first-round lock last summer, Nussmeier did not appear in CBS Sports' six final Day 1 projections leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft and was essentially viewed as a mid-round project for franchises in need of depth at the position. And heading into this week's draft per CBS Sports' prospect rankings, Nussmeier was the fourth-best quarterback available behind No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson and rising prospect Cole Payton.

Despite a strong individual showing at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, questions on film that were too blatant to overlook from last season and injury concerns are the primary reasons for Nussmeier's torpedoed stock.

Injuries at LSU

Prior to his senior season, Nussmeier aggravated his knee during fall camp, then struggled through his first three starts with tightness in his torso that caused less zip on his throws and a noticeable drop in precision. Nussmeier wasn't the same player last fall after throwing for 4,052 yards as a redshirt junior and eventually shut things down in early November after falling behind quarterback Michael Van Buren during a 20-9 loss to Alabama, the Tigers' fourth setback in their previous five games.

At the NFL combine, a deeper medical evaluation found a cyst pressing on a nerve, which caused the oblique discomfort during his final season in Baton Rouge. The NFL does not consider Nussmeier's situation serious and he was asymptomatic throughout the pre-draft process.

Former LSU coach Brian Kelly initially labeled his quarterback's injury as minor during the Tigers' tailspin despite his performance suffering as a result of season-long soreness and pain. Nussmeier, who finished with 1,927 yards passing, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, never detailed the torso injury until he was asked at his pro day last month.

"Just routine routes on air. Just felt the stabbing pain in my abdomen. It was just a freak deal," Nussmeier said.

Across nine starts last season, Nussmeier failed to eclipse 300 yards in any contest after eight such outings in 2024, and his QBR dropped from 79.6 to 72.0. It was a stunning regression of production at the position, given previous success under former LSU quarterbacks coach and OC Joe Sloan.

Daniels won the Heisman at LSU under Sloan's direction in 2023, and there was significant intrigue with Nussmeier, given his 395-yard, four-touchdown performance during a bowl win over Wisconsin in his first career start ahead of his breakout 2024 campaign.

Nussmeier's 12 interceptions were worrisome during his first season as LSU's starter, but most chalked that up to having extreme confidence in his arm and overlooked mistakes in favor of his 29 touchdowns and ability to lead.

Tigers' fall from grace

Ranked No. 9 in last summer's preseason AP Top 25, it was always going to be the put-up-or-shut-up season for Nussmeier, Kelly and those inside the locker room in Baton Rouge. Kelly guaranteed a playoff appearance, and despite an enormous buyout, LSU's power brass had made it clear that resources put toward roster enhancement must yield championship results.

It didn't happen, a tumultuous season followed and most had forgotten about Nussmeier's once elite draft stock as a result. Nussmeier was one of the SEC's highest-paid quarterbacks last season after previously announcing his return rather than hop in the transfer portal or enter the 2025 NFL Draft as a possible early-round selection.

Nussmeier was LSU's single most important player on a talented roster, and it was his turn to lead the Tigers back to national prominence and into the playoff picture. Nussmeier's return was huge news for an LSU program that had an underwhelming 8-4 record in Kelly's third year as coach and, on top of that, had recently lost the commitment of No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood, who instead signed with Michigan in a high-profile flip.

However, it became clear something was broken offensively despite a 4-0 start and No. 4 ranking, lofty aspirations that detonated thereafter, leading to an unranked finish. Kelly flipped on a reporter following a 20-10 win over Florida in September, clearly frustrated his once high-powered offense was leaking oil.

Nussmeier's confidence never recovered, leading to his eventual benching.