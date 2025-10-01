LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will not need surgery, coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday, pushing back against reports that suggested the Tigers' starter might face a longer-term setback. Kelly clarified that Nussmeier had an abdominal strain early in the season, not a core injury, and that the quarterback is now on the mend and resting ahead of a challenging part of LSU's schedule.

"That's misinformation," Kelly said on the SEC coaches teleconference. "Those are not based on any facts. They're quite silly, actually. This is misinformation."

The Tigers' offense has struggled through the first five games of the 2025 season, averaging just 27.0 points per game -- tied for 80th in the FBS. Although Nussmeier is averaging a career-best 67.3% completion rate, his 231.8 passing yards per game with seven touchdowns and three interceptions is behind pace, leaving LSU's offense inconsistent at times.

He threw for just 197 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 24-19 loss at Ole Miss this past Saturday.

Despite the slower start, Kelly emphasized that Nussmeier's health has been a top priority and that the quarterback is expected to return to full form as LSU enters a tougher stretch of its schedule. The Tigers have upcoming matchups against South Carolina, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 10 Alabama following a bye week.

Kelly said the team is managing Nussmeier's workload carefully to avoid aggravating the abdominal strain.

"It's been slow to heal," Kelly said. "But as I mentioned, he's on the backside of that. He's getting rest this week and he'll be the Garrett Nussmeier that he needs to be as we get into the very difficult part of our schedule."

Before the season, LSU navigated a minor knee issue Nussmeier aggravated in August, which led the coaching staff to limit his practice workload early on. Combined with the abdominal strain, the careful management has kept Nussmeier healthy enough to play, though perhaps not yet at full strength.