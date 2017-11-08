Gary Danielson: Georgia QB Jake Fromm might be the story of the year in SEC

Georgia, No. 1 in the country in the collective mind of the College Football Playoff selection committee, has arguably its toughest regular season game coming up on Saturday when they travel to face No. 10 Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week (3:30 p.m. ET on CBS).

The Bulldogs have been able to sustain the loss of starting quarterback Jacob Eason and keep their SEC title hopes alive thanks to the trusty guidance of freshman Jake Fromm. In the eyes of SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson, Fromm is not only the key figure in Saturday's top-10 showdown, but maybe even the story of the year in the conference.

Fromm had a lot more on his plate against South Carolina, and while he performed well, Danielson noted that the Gamecocks' scheme allowed for the freshman quarterback to make easy decisions under pressure.

"I thought there were so many gimmes against South Carolina," Danielson said during his appearance on the 247Sports College Football Podcast this week. "South Carolina was loading the box and standing 8-to-10 yards off and letting him have no-brainer throws where he could tell before the snap who to throw the ball to."

If Auburn mixes up its coverages and is able to pressure the passer, those no-brainer throws won't be as available and Fromm will have to make some tough decisions on the spot.

"The challenge for Auburn is going to be that they have to take Fromm and not allow him, from the Auburn point of view, to know where he's going with the ball before the snap. They have to put some indecision in there. This Auburn defense ran [Texas A&M quarterback] Kellen Mond off the field. He was totally discombobulated on what he was looking at, and he had to get out of the game. I'm not expecting that from Jake Fromm. He's playing at a very high level, he's coached well, but his game continues to inch forward as the competition is inching forward as well. The story of this game is if this Auburn defense can put this Georgia quarterback on the spot."

Georgia at Auburn is the second game in an SEC on CBS doubleheader on Saturday, starting with Florida at South Carolina (12 p.m. ET). Both games can be seen on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App on mobile and OTT devices.