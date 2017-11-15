Gary Danielson: Kentucky is not a sleeper game for Georgia on Saturday

Georgia is no longer the No. 1 team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff selection committee. After getting thumped by Auburn, the Bulldogs fell to No. 7 in the latest rankings and now likely have to win out in order to guarantee a playoff spot.

How Georgia responds to that loss against Kentucky in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week (3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App) will be interesting to watch, particularly as we begin to get closer to that SEC Championship Game matchup against either Auburn or Alabama.

SEC on CBS lead analyst Gary Danielson thinks Kirby Smart set a good tone with his immediate response after the game last week.

"Everyone gets beat, and I thought that the way Kirby handled it -- especially coming off halftime and after the game -- I thought he showed a ton of leadership, long-range leadership," Danielson said during this week's appearance on the 247Sports College Football Podcast. "Everybody makes bad calls, everybody makes split-second decisions that they might like to have a do-over on, but I thought Kirby's composure when he answered questions -- talking about his clock management and choices of plays at the end of the half -- I thought that was really great to see him own up to it. That's number one, and then after the game he said 'yeah, we got our butt kicked and we're going to see what we're about going forward.' This is something that happens to a lot of teams, now it's how they handle it."

Danielson then took us inside the mind of a coach with thoughts on the two directions Georgia could go from here with its gameplan over the final two games leading up to that SEC title game in Atlanta.

"It's going to be interesting to see what he's going to do, because I think if Kirby Smart calls his staff together he goes 'Listen, Kentucky's a little underrated to the national press. They're a good physical football team, it's a good test for us to come back and play them.' This is not a sleeper game for Georgia," Danielson said. "They're not playing Mercer or Coastal Carolina or somebody like that. This is a legitimate football team that should pique their interest.

"What I look at is what do they do now, understanding that success for them is playing whoever they face in the SEC Championship Game right to the wire. If Georgia loses they cannot lose like they lost to Auburn again. So what do they do? Do they take open it up more, do they throw more on early downs with the risk that their freshman quarterback may make more mistakes, or do they just stick with the formula that got you here an take your chances. Write that off as a bad game [against Auburn] and say 'we'll get better.' It's risky either way, and I'm curious to see what we see, whether Georgia tips their hand."

Kentucky at Georgia is the second game in an SEC on CBS doubleheader this weekend, starting with Mississippi State at Arkansas at Noon ET. Both games can be seen on CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.