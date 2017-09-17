Gators defense comes up huge once again

Lost in the craziness of Feleipe Franks bomb to Tyrie Cleveland to end the game in historical/walk-off fashion against the Volunteers Saturday night, may have been the biggest reason the Gators were able to stay in this game. The Gators defense stepped up in some of the biggest and most crucial ways.

Tennessee dominated time of possession in the second half and held the ball for 20:30 while the Gators were only on offense for 9:30, an enormous amount of time to be out on the field. But the Gators were resilient once again. And it seemed like Tennessee’s offense was just going to try and outlast the Gators defense.

They were gassed throughout the game. It looked like they were running on empty in the fourth quarter. Tennessee started to take advantage of the fatigue and began to move the ball downfield. Twice the Volunteers marched within 10 yards of the end zone. It looked like they would score on both. But the defense knew it could not let that happen. They had to conjure up whatever energy they had left and utilize it.

Duke Dawson intercepted a pass on the 1-yard line to end a Volunteer drive that spanned 12 plays, 43 yards and took 5:25 off the clock. That was in the middle of the third quarter though.

Surely they would be out of gas at the end of the game. The Gators were up 20-17 with 3:49 to go in the game. Tennessee just intercepted Feleipe Franks off a tipped pass and they looked like they were going to take control of the game as well as the lead.

A tired Gator defense had to start the drive at their own 40-yard line. And Tennessee began to move the ball down the field. Once again the Vols were able to move within the 10-yard line. Another goal line stand was needed to at least hold the Vols to 3.

“Just knowing that worst-case scenario, they get 3 points and we can go into overtime and win the game.” said Gators sophomore linebacker David Reese who led the Gators with 7 total tackles, 3 solo and also recorded an interception. “We just had the mindset that we could not let them score. We had the fans behind us and that really helped us a whole lot.”

The Gator defense was not only resilient throughout the game but they were also swarming to the ball. They recorded 3 interceptions against the Volunteers with one being returned for a touchdown by freshman corner C.J Henderson. That was Henderson’s second pick-six in just as many games.

But Henderson wasn’t the only freshman DB to step up tonight. Cornerback Marco Wilson tied with LB David Reese with 7 total tackles. He also had 2 very big pass-break ups near the end zone in the second half.

Whatever you want to say about the Gators offense inability to make plays the opposite should be said for the defense. They played with an unbreakable mentality that never let up no matter what the situation was. It wasn’t a perfect performance and there were missed tackles but they never got down on themselves.

“Tackling…. we were in close quarters tackling, but at the end of the day, tackling is tackling. We were a little fatigued, but we still rallied as a team. Everybody focused on (doing) their jobs.” Sophomore safety Chauncey Gardner said after the game on some defensive breakdowns.

No matter what happened throughout the game; momentum swings, bad field position, fatigue, you name it. The Gators defense continued to time and time again come up huge.

It may come to pass that the Gators’ defense is something they can hang their hats on yet again.