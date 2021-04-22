Former Florida State and NFL linebacker Geno Hayes is in hospice care due to a liver condition, according to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat. Hayes, 33, played three seasons with the Seminoles from 2005-07 and seven seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008-11), Chicago Bears (2012) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-14).

The liver condition has greatly impacted Hayes' health over the last few weeks, which is what has led to his admission into hospice. He is currently at his parents' home in Georgia.

"Geno's in need of prayers. He's fighting for his life," said Madison County (Florida) High School coach Frankie Carroll, who coached Hayes in high school. "It's tough. Geno's a fun-loving guy."

Hayes was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He signed with Florida State and played three seasons before declaring for the NFL Draft. He had 80 tackles and five sacks during his junior season in 2007. He was named to the first team All-ACC team following the season and declared for the NFL Draft. He was drafted by the Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He played sparingly during his rookie season before becoming a key contributor to the Bucs defense in 2009. He totaled 98 tackles during his second season in the NFL, 82 the following year and 64 in 2011. Hayes played in 101 NFL games and started 70 during his seven-year career.