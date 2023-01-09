The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game is set and it will be the Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the Bulldogs are listed as 12.5-point favorites in the latest 2023 CFP National Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under is 63.5 points. But there will also be a robust college football player props market for TCU vs. Georgia with dozens of options for CFP championship bettors.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best in the country and the latest Georgia vs. TCU prop odds list his over/under for total receiving yards at 62.5. It's a total he's surpassed in his last two games, but he's only had 63 yards or more in five of 14 games overall this season, so should you be fading one of the most dynamic players in the game? Before locking in any Georgia vs. TCU prop picks for the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game, be sure to see the college football prop predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter

Top Georgia vs. TCU props for 2023 CFP National Championship

One of Sallee's top college football prop picks for Monday's 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship: He is backing Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh Over 28.5 receiving yards (-114). Utilized as a change-of-pace back primarily last season, McIntosh almost clipped this total in limited action last season with three catches for 23 yards in Georgia's title win over Alabama.

Now he enters the 2023 CFP National Championship game as the top option out of the Georgia backfield and he's heavily involved in the passing attack. McIntosh had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown against Ohio State at the Peach Bowl and his open-field ability makes him a threat to go over that total in a single touch.

He's averaged 12.0 yards per reception this season and has shown up with big receiving numbers in almost every big game the Bulldogs have had this season. In addition to his outburst against Ohio State, he had 96 yards against rivals Georgia Tech, 57 yards against Tennessee and 117 yards against Oregon. And Sallee likes him to comfortably go over 28.5 yards on Monday, predicting he even gets to 50 or more.

