Georgia AD believes Bulldogs could face Clemson in the 'not too distant future'

Last week, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney created quite a stir when he said he "absolutely" wants to see Clemson and Georgia play each other every year. While that seems unlikely -- it's hard to imagine two of the nation's top programs agreeing to such a deal when they already have rivalry games against other Power Five programs -- Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity is open to the idea of scheduling Clemson soon.

"I do think down the road you will see Clemson and Georgia playing each other," McGarity said. "I'm not sure about the frequency of it, but I do think you'll see us play each other in the not too distant future."

If this is to happen, odds are it will take place between 2021 and 2024 when Georgia has open dates on its schedule. In fact, when asked about that timeframe, McGarity said "yes" a game could be played during those seasons.

Looking at that window, I'd estimate the most likely date for such a game would be in 2021 or 2024. Looking at Clemson's future opponents, the Tigers have games scheduled against Texas A&M and South Carolina in both 2018 and 2019. A&M is replaced with Notre Dame in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, the Tigers have their annual game with South Carolina and other non-conference games against UConn and Wyoming. Georgia will play Georgia Tech, San Jose State and UAB.

In 2024, the Tigers will play the Gamecocks, Appalachian State and The Citadel while the Dawgs have only Georgia Tech on the schedule. Clemson could be willing to squeeze Georgia in during the 2025 season, but Georgia has a game scheduled against UCLA that year already, so I'm not sure they'd be willing to add Clemson as well.