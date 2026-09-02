Georgia attorney general Chris Carr encouraged SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to use "all measures available" against LSU should the Tigers roster former NFL players.

In a letter obtained by CBS Sports' Richard Johnson, Carr suggested even suspending or removing LSU from the conference should it go against league rules. A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, judge is set to rule on the eligibility of several athletes at a hearing on Thursday, including Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, both of whom participated in NFL preseason games.

"If LSU does in fact roster one or more pro athletes or demonstrates concrete plans to do so, we would strongly encourage the SEC to take all measures available to address this conduct, up to and including suspending and/or removing LSU from the Conference," Carr wrote. "Conference members have the freedom to associate with institutions committed to following NCAA and conference rules. No institution should be allowed to ignore the obligations of conference membership while continuing to receive the benefits of membership."

The SEC and LSU will make their cases during Thursday's preliminary injunction hearing to state court judge William Jorden. The judge ruled on Friday that the SEC could not enforce its new rule that would block eligibility, but a final decision will be made at the hearing.

Legally, the players would be eligible should Judge Jorden rule in their favor. However, the case mirrors that of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who was forced to step away from the program after pressure from state attorneys general and the Big 12 Conference.

Wright and Harris both played at Ole Miss under coach Lane Kiffin in 2025 and went through the NFL Draft process. After they were cut from NFL rosters, both players joined the lawsuit to gain eligibility. Another player, Jack Pyburn, also joined the petition, but ended his attempt to return after he was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs on the waiver wire.

"College sports are for college athletes only, and we are grateful that the SEC has taken swift action to maintain that standard," Carr wrote. "However, the rules cannot be ignored or twisted to benefit one coach, one institution, or one program, and we refuse to stand by while that happens."

No. 11 LSU opens the 2026 season at home against Clemson on Saturday. The Tigers are believed to be one of the highest spenders in the sport over the offseason, landing a No. 1 overall transfer class with 44 transfers.

Richard Johnson contributed reporting