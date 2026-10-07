It seems like the entire world will be descending upon Tuscaloosa this weekend, including Tropical Storm Isaias. The storm -- which is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flooding -- could impact this weekend's marquee showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama.

Despite speculation that the storm could move the game to a different day or location, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs plan on playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. It's possible the kickoff time could shift, but the current plan is to play as scheduled.

Earlier this week, an SEC spokesperson told CBS Sports that the conference is "keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather."

The storm is expected to bring locally heavy rain, potential flooding and high winds throughout the Southeast this weekend, although the exact path and timing is unknown. With that in mind, Alabama released a statement on Tuesday saying that there are currently "no plans to alter the contest."

As things stand at the moment, the forecast is calling for a good deal of rain and wind in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, but the conditions could be playable.

Current forecast for Alabama vs. Georgia

Temperature: 69 degrees

69 degrees Chance of precipitation: 90 percent chance of rain

90 percent chance of rain Precipitation amount: 1.19 in

1.19 in Wind: 20 mph with gusts reaching 38 mph

20 mph with gusts reaching 38 mph Visibility: 5 mi

Forecast via Accuweather

What Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart are saying

During their SEC teleconference, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer and Georgia coach Kirby Smart both addressed the possibility of Tropical Storm Isaias affecting the game.

Smart said it's hard to simulate tropical storm conditions in practice. Neither Georgia nor Alabama can import a special effects department from Hollywood to create a monsoon on the practice field, but players can learn from how teams have managed messy conditions in the past.

"It's uncertainty. [It's] beyond my control," Smart said, per 247Sports. "We as coaches game plan for multiple situations - weather conditions - when they're there. We had that same prep last week with the threat of those things. Doesn't change a lot about practice. You have to practice good on good. You've got to practice for the long term of the season, not just for one week.

"You can't really practice conditions. You can't simulate them, so you're much better off to educate, learn from the past of other people who have played in them, and prepare your team to play and not make it about that."

DeBoer shared Smart's sentiment, saying there's little that can be done other than preparing as usual. The Crimson Tide will implement wet-ball drills for the second week in a row after prepping for rainy conditions ahead of last weekend's win over Mississippi State.

"Depends on the level of weather you get, it would affect what happens," DeBoer said, according to 247Sports. "It's just -- that's not my area of expertise. I'm just getting our football team ready. It hasn't affected us much, other than we're doing wet ball drills and get wet ball involved in some of our team reps, just like we did last week at times, preparing for the rain a week ago. I'm not really involved in too much."