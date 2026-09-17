Georgia just seems different this season. The Bulldogs' offense is a runaway train, scoring 133 points through two games, the third-highest total in SEC history. The SEC favorites now hit the road for their SEC opener at Arkansas, arguably the conference's worst team.

The Ryan Silverfield era at Arkansas is off to an inauspicious start. The Hogs struggled in a 17-point win against FCS North Alabama and were blown out 43-10 at Utah. Arkansas may be a worse team than it was a year ago, when it won only two games, and it seems unable to do anything well.

Georgia has the nation's best scoring offense and Arkansas is among the worst defensively, ranking 111th in scoring defense. The Razorbacks can't get into a shootout, either, ranking 114th in scoring (20.5 points per game). The showdown in Fayetteville sets up to be the most one-sided matchups on paper in Week 3.

Georgia vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Gunner Stockton's hot start: Did you know the best quarterback in the FBS (statistically) is Georgia's Gunner Stockton? He leads the nation in pass efficiency at 285.5 and has thrown eight touchdowns with only four incompletions. He has completed 87.5% of his throws, but hasn't played much in the first two blowouts of the season, throwing only 32 combined passes.

Kirby's road: Georgia is an incredible 77-3 against unranked teams under Kirby Smart, including 55 straight regardless of venue, and a perfect 27-0 record on the road. The Razorbacks haven't defeated a top-two team at home since 1981.

Razorbacks' futility: Arkansas could shatter the wrong kind of records this season. The Razorbacks have lost 11 straight games against FBS opponents, the longest streak in program history.

How to watch Georgia vs. Arkansas live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 | Time: Noon p.m. ET

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Georgia vs. Arkansas prediction, picks

The spread is large, and Georgia has Oklahoma next week, so Kirby Smart may ease up on the Razorbacks if he gets a big lead. Arkansas can't run the ball (120th nationally), has one of the nation's worst scoring offenses and the defense was a mess last week in a 43-10 loss at Utah. If Arkansas thought Utah was tough in the trenches, the Hogs are in trouble against Georgia's offensive and defensive fronts. Pick: Georgia SU



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