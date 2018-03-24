Georgia assistant equipment manager fired, arrested on four felony charges

An assistant equipment manager at Georgia is facing four felony charges and one misdemeanor for, among other charges, allegedly placing a hidden camera in the Bulldogs' locker room.

Kevin Purvis, 37, was arrested and booked into Athens-Clarke County jail on Friday night and charged with three counts of felony eavesdropping or surveillance, one felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of less that 1 ounce of marijuana, according to records. He remains in custody on $16,000 bond, according to the Athens Clarke-County Sheriff's office.

"As soon as it learned of the incident, the Athletic Association notified the University of Georgia Police Department, who began their investigation," Georgia spokesman Claude Felton said in a statement according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "The University took immediate action, and the employee was terminated early in the investigation. Based on the findings of the police investigation, no student-athletes were victims in this incident."

The AJC reports that the investigation started in late February when a camera was found in the shower of the football facility in Athens.

According to his bio on the Georgia website, Purvis' primary responsibilities with the football program included ordering and accounting for the Bulldogs' football equipment and assisting in equipment efforts on game days. Prior to joining the program in 2006, Purvis worked at Valdosta State University and the University of West Georgia.