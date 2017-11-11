Georgia at Auburn score: Live updates, highlights, 2017 game stats, full coverage
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way covering the Georgia at Auburn game live
No. 1 Georgia travels to No. 10 Auburn in a game that not only is defined by its roots as the "Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" but also the fact that it carries enormous weight this season in the push for the College Football Playoff. Be sure to watch it beginning shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.
The Bulldogs are unblemished and already have the SEC East locked up but don't want to stumble and cut down on their margin for error during the stretch run in a game that will be the toughest test yet for true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm. After losses to Clemson and LSU, Auburn still controls its destiny in the CFP and SEC West races, but it can't lose again. Auburn has dropped eight of its last 10 to Georgia, and Tigers' coach Gus Malzahn hasn't won this rivalry since the Miracle on the Plains in 2013.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this post with the latest scores, highlights, stats and analysis. Stay tuned throughout the day. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
