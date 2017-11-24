Georgia at Georgia Tech: Prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The 112th edition of "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" puts one of college football's oldest rivalries on center stage on Saturday, as Georgia looks to finish strong and keep its College Football Playoff profile clean heading into the SEC Championship Game.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Georgia: The Bulldogs have been more consistent than Georgia Tech all season, but losses to the Yellow Jackets in 2014 and 2016 should make Kirby Smart and his staff wary of the potential to get tripped up just seven days before what appears to be a playoff play-in game in Atlanta next weekend. The key for Georgia will be long, plodding drives that rely heavily on Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to keep the sticks moving and make the most of the few opportunities that the offense will get in a matchup between two good rushing attacks.

Georgia Tech: While the Yellow Jackets have had inconsistent performances throughout the season, their best football has come at home. Georgia Tech is undefeated at Bobby Dodd Stadium this year and brings an eight-game winning streak into the rivalry game. The 2017 edition of the ground game is powered by a pair of 1,000-yard rushers with quarterback TaQuon Marshall and B-back KirVonte Benson, the first quarterback-tailback combo to tally 1,000 yards in the same season since Jonathan Dwyer and Joshua Nesbitt did it in 2009.

The game is also somewhat of a must-win for Georgia Tech, which enters the game with a 5-5 record after its matchup with UCF was canceled because of Hurricane Irma. An upset win against Bulldogs makes the Yellow Jackets bowl eligible, but a loss puts them on the outside looking in, hoping for a shortage of bowl eligible teams to fill the 78 postseason spots and likely petitioning the NCAA to be slotted ahead of the 5-7 teams looking to get a bid thanks to high APR scores.

Prediction

Georgia's defensive front is experienced and tough, and solid play on the edge makes it seem unlikely that Georgia Tech will be able to dictate the pace of this game. There's a good chance that Paul Johnson has a great gameplan cooked up to keep this one close, but after Smart took a loss last year, I expect him to be ready to get dirty in the game based on clean, old fashioned hate. Chubb and Georgia's defense power a competitive game and pull away late for the two-touchdown win and cover. Pick: Georgia -11.5



