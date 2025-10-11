The Auburn Tigers will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the 10th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a key SEC matchup on Saturday night. Georgia is coming off a 35-14 win over Kentucky last week, while Auburn dropped a 16-10 decision to Texas A&M on Sept. 27. The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 SEC), who are sixth in the conference, are 1-0 on the road this season. The Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC), who are tied for 14th in the league, are 2-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia leads the 'Deep South's Oldest Rivalry' all-time series 65-56-8. The Bulldogs are 4-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Auburn odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Auburn. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Auburn vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Auburn spread Georgia -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia vs. Auburn over/under 46.5 points Georgia vs. Auburn money line Georgia -185, Auburn +155 Georgia vs. Auburn picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia vs. Auburn streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Georgia can cover

Junior quarterback Gunner Stockton helps power the Bulldogs' offense. In five games this year, he has completed 91 of 132 passes (68.9%) for 1,047 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 39 times for 194 yards (5.0 average) and five touchdowns. In the win over Kentucky, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also rushed six times for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Chauncey Bowens is among Georgia's top options in the ground attack. In five games, he has carried 56 times for 310 yards (5.5 average) and three touchdowns. He also has eight receptions for 42 yards (5.3 average). In a 24-21 loss to Alabama on Sept. 27, he carried 12 times for 119 yards (9.9 average) and one touchdown, while catching four passes for 22 yards.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior quarterback Jackson Arnold leads a balanced offensive attack. In five games, he has completed 87 of 134 passes (64.9%) for 846 yards and five touchdowns. He has also rushed 70 times for 192 yards and five scores. In a 42-3 win over Ball State on Sept. 6, he completed 24 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He was 11 of 17 for 108 yards, and also rushed 16 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-24 win over Baylor in the season opener on Aug. 29.

Also powering the rushing attack is junior running back Jeremiah Cobb. He has carried 58 times for 403 yards and four touchdowns. In the win over Ball State, he rushed for 121 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. He carried 19 times for 119 yards and one touchdown in a 31-15 win over South Alabama on Sept. 13.

How to make Georgia vs. Auburn picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 50 combined points.

So who wins Georgia vs. Auburn, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time?