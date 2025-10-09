The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry reaches its 130th chapter when No. 10 Georgia travels to Auburn for Saturday night's matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The past dozen years have been lopsided, with the Bulldogs (4-1) claiming all but one meeting since 2014. For the Tigers (3-2), it's about more than turning the tide in the rivalry -- they're also fighting to avoid an 0-3 start in SEC play for the third straight season. Beating Georgia would give Auburn a much-needed jolt.

"Everything is still in front of us, and it starts with an incredible rivalry game that you ought to just relish the opportunity to play in," Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said Monday. "... Yes, there's always a sense of urgency because it's the next SEC game, but you can't run from the fact that this rivalry game means something to a lot of people."

The last time the Tigers defeated Georgia was in 2017 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, a 40-17 win during Kirby Smart's second season, though Georgia later won the rematch in that year's SEC title game.

The Bulldogs start arguably their toughest three-game stretch of the 2025 season, continuing with a clash against No. 4 Ole Miss and followed by a showdown with a dangerous Florida team on the horizon. So, Saturday's trip to Auburn could set the tone for how Georgia handles this upcoming slate.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Need to know

Where's Georgia's pass rush?: The Bulldogs are getting pressure on just 28.2% of drop backs by the opposing quarterback. That ranks tied for 112th in the FBS and last in the SEC. Georgia has just seven sacks on the season and finally got their first from a defensive lineman in a win against Kentucky last week. That's potentially welcome news for Auburn, which is dead last in the nation in sacks allowed per game (4.20).

Auburn's SEC struggles: Since Hugh Freeze took over in 2023, the Tigers own the fifth-worst SEC win percentage (.278). Slow starts have been a pattern: Auburn dropped its first four conference games over the past two seasons under Freeze and is already 0-2 in SEC play in 2025. Ten of those 13 SEC losses came against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25.

Key matchup: Saturday's game might come down to which offense can best establish the run. Both Auburn and Georgia have held opponents to under 90 rushing yards per game this season, ranking among the top 20 nationally. The Bulldogs hold a slight edge, posting a 53.7% success rate on designed run plays compared with 47.6% for Auburn's offense.

Where to watch Georgia vs. Auburn live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Georgia vs. Auburn prediction, picks

With how unpredictable college football has been this season, and neither Auburn nor Georgia's offenses -- led by Jackson Arnold and Gunner Stockton, respectively -- being particularly imposing, it might be best to lean toward the total. The two SEC rivals are a combined 3-7 ATS this year, and recent history in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry backs that up, with nine of the last 12 meetings finishing under the total. Pick: Under 45.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Georgia -3.5 Georgia Auburn Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Auburn SU Georgia Auburn Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

