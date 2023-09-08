Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Ball State 0-1, Georgia 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs will be playing in front of their home fans against the Ball State Cardinals at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. Ball State took a loss in their last contest and are no doubt out to reverse Georgia's good fortune.

Georgia gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Saturday. Georgia was the clear victor by a 48-7 margin over UT Martin. Georgia pushed the score to 31-0 by the end of the third, a deficit UT Martin had nochance of recovering from.

Meanwhile, Ball State had to start their season on the road on Saturday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They received a tough blow as they fell 44-14 to Kentucky. The last quarter was a mere formality, since it was already 37-14 by the end of the third quarter.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Georgia, as the team is favored by a full 42 points. They finished last season with an 8-7 record against the spread.

Georgia ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a perfect 13-0 when favored last season. Bulldogs fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,443.73. On the other hand, Ball State was 3-6 as the underdog last season.

The over/under is set at 52 points.

